2021 Imola Grand Prix Team Preview: Haas F1

With a brand new driver lineup comprising two rookies, the Haas F1 team evaluated their difficult weekend in Bahrain and expectations for the Imola Grand Prix. Team Principal Guenther Steiner, drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin discussed their performance goals for the upcoming race weekend.

Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner walks in the pit lane at Bahrain International Circuit. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

Steiner reflected on the previous weekend in Bahrain, saying:

“Well, the performance of the team and the car – we know what that will be. So, the expectations were not high, at least results-wise. I think the two drivers did a good job over the course of the weekend. Obviously, in the race Nikita spun out and damaged the car, and Mick spun once too – but the whole weekend for them was a learning phase.”

Despite Schumacher and Mazepin's experience around this circuit in their junior Formula years, driving a modern Formula 1 car around this track poses its own challenges. Compared to the season-opener in Bahrain, Imola can be unforgiving to those who make errors. Driving a challenging Haas F1 car on this high downforce circuit could be a step too far for the rookies this season.

Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher at the 2021 Bahrain GP. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

Haas F1 made their drivers do simulator work before Imola

Haas F1 driver and son of legendary seven-time world champion, Mick Schumacher reflected on his Bahrain weekend, saying:

“I think in general I’ve learned a ton of new things, and we’ve seen that come through in all the meetings we’ve had. It’s always different talking about it and feeling it. There are a lot of things I learned about the tires, that’s probably the biggest new thing to me.”.”

Speaking of his expectations in a Formula 1 car around Imola, the German rookie explained:

"Racing-wise it can be quite difficult, with very few places to overtake. Once you’re in a flow and set a nice lap it’s amazing, especially how one corner follows after another. There are quick corners, technical corners, the kerbs that you have to ride."

On the other hand, Schumacher’s Russian teammate, Mazepin, was not as fortunate to cross the finish line on his Haas F1 debut at Bahrain. Speaking of which, the Russian said:

“For me personally it was very important to use these two weeks to go away and reflect back on the weekend to see the things I need to improve – and obviously there’s a lot of things being a rookie.”

Speaking of preparations for the weekend ahead, the Russian Haas F1 driver said:

“Some simulator driving has been very important as I haven’t raced at the circuit in five years. It’s a circuit where the qualifying lap is very important because there are very little overtaking opportunities. So, getting that one push – that good qualifying lap, it’s key.”

Nikita Mazepin of Haas F1 team in the paddock at the 2021 Bahrain GP weekend. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

Simulating the iconic circuit will familiarize the Haas rookies with the characteristics of the track. However, the weekend will come down to their ability to maneuver around the tricky high-speed corners. For Mazepin, the weekend will be about redeeming himself. For Schumacher, the goal will be to make his presence felt. The German finished P16 in Bahrain and was last of the active runners.

Given Haas F1 team's struggles in the past and their rookie lineup, 2021 will be a transition year for the team and its drivers. With the second race weekend of the season at a high downforce circuit, the American-owned team will have a clearer picture of how they stack up in terms of their car's performance.