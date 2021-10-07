2021 Turkish Grand Prix: Preview 

As Formula 1 heads to the Istanbul Park circuit in Turkey for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton leads the drivers' championship by a narrow margin of two points while Mercedes top the constructor standings by 33 points.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Turkish circuit was brought back into service last year after a 10-year hiatus, and Hamilton won an exciting rain-soaked race after starting sixth.

In a highly competitive championship season, the freshly-laid tarmac of the 5.338km circuit has been water-blasted to improve grip on its anti-clockwise layout. Citing grip issues from its last edition in 2020, F1’s tire supplier Pirelli has allocated its softer C2, C3, and C4 compounds instead of last year's hard variants for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix.

Last year’s cold temperatures were unrepresentative in terms of the tire degradation at this circuit. However, the gripper tarmac, combined with warmer temperatures, will lead to higher levels of tire degradation.

OsservatoreSportivo.com @OsOfficialF1 #TurkishGP We’re racing in Turkey this weekend, let’s take a look at some facts about the circuit! 🇹🇷 #F1 We’re racing in Turkey this weekend, let’s take a look at some facts about the circuit! 🇹🇷 #F1 #TurkishGP https://t.co/a2Zl1bMJ1E

A unique feature of this circuit is its quadruple-apex Turn 8 corner, which subjects the cars to a maximum lateral downforce level of 4.6g - the highest over the course of a lap. With increased downforce levels in modern F1 cars, Turn 8 may not be as challenging as it was before. However, it remains one of the most exciting spots on the Turkish Grand Prix layout and is a driver's favorite as well as a viewer's delight.

Changes at the Istanbul Park circuit could lead to an exciting Turkish Grand Prix

Due to fresh tarmac and low usage, track evolution is pegged to be high. That means grip will continue to increase as cars lap the circuit between Friday and Sunday. A circuit with high track evolution can often witness some interesting drama in the qualifying sessions, which bodes well for a tense and exciting Saturday during the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix weekend.

Istanbul Park’s unique combination of several long braking zones and corners leading to longer straights allows for multiple passing opportunities by enabling drivers to run on different racing lines.

Going by last year's dramatic Turkish Grand Prix, this year's title fight, coupled with its unique circuit layout, promises to be even more dramatic and unpredictable.

The lead in the drivers standings has continued to ping-pong between Hamilton and Max Verstappen over the last 15 races, and Istanbul Park’s unique track features will add another variable to that equation.

In theory, the circuit favors the Mercedes team. However, this season, Red Bull Racing have managed to overturn traditional predictions by tweaking their cars at high-downforce circuits, bringing the performance deficit down to a much finer margin.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz is scheduled to cop an engine penalty for switching to a new power unit ahead of the Turkish Grand Prix weekend. There is also some speculation about whether title-leader Hamilton might have to do the same.

Lewis Hamilton at the FIA Press Conference ahead of the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

Although there has been no official confirmation from Mercedes regarding a power unit change, paddock speculation suggests the British driver could swap his old unit for a fresh one. That would put him at the back of the Turkish Grand Prix starting grid.

Also, don't forget about McLaren’s Lando Norris, who won pole position for the Russian Grand Prix and nearly won the race but for an ill-advised pit call. The 21-year-old had clocked the fastest lap around the Istanbul circuit last year. Combine that with McLaren’s improved form post the summer break and Norris could be one to watch out for.

On-track action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix will commence with free practice sessions on Friday, October 8. Here are the coverage details for the weekend:

Broadcaster : Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Disney+ Hotstar

Friday: Free Practice Session 1 at 2:00 PM IST

Free Practice Session 2 at 5:30 PM IST

Saturday: Free Practice Session 3 at 2:30 PM IST

Also Read

Qualifying Session at 5:30 PM IST

Sunday: Main Race at 5:30 PM IST

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee