2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP FP2: What did we learn?

The first day of running for the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP is in the rearview mirror and the last race of the season might be headed to a perfect finish. In what was just the fourth FP2 session topped by Max Verstappen, Red Bull made a comeback after the last few sessions that have seen a Mercedes 1-2 as far too common.

The top 6 was not a surprise as Verstappen led the timesheets from George Russell. Charles Leclerc was P3 with Lewis Hamilton in P4 followed by Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz. The top 10 in the standings culminated with the two Alpines, a McLaren, and the Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas. So, what did we learn from the second free practice session of the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP? Let's find out.

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP FP2: Key Learnings

#1 Max Verstappen lays down the gauntlet

Max Verstappen came into this weekend on the back of a disappointing race in Brazil. The driver was seething while talking to the media on Thursday and seemed intent on making a statement this weekend.

The eagerness to get out on track could be seen from the fact that Verstappen was sitting in his car 10 minutes before the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP FP2 session even started.

Red Bull was surely under some pressure after Mercedes romped home to another 1-2 finish, with Max Verstappen looking desperate as well. A lap time that is close to three and a half tenths quicker than the second driver is the kind of statement that champions make and that is exactly what Verstappen did in FP2.

#2 Mercedes can challenge Red Bull, Ferrari is struggling

While Mercedes appears to be losing bits and pieces during the lap, it's safe to say that the car is not too far behind Red Bull in terms of performance. The team was arguably second fastest on a single lap and the long runs were not that bad either. If there is anyone that could pose a challenge to Max Verstappen in the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, it will be the pair of Mercedes drivers.

Ferrari, on the other hand, appears to be struggling a bit. Charles Leclerc pulled an impressive lap for P3 but the long runs for both drivers do not look as impressive. The Italian squad might be in contention for the podium this weekend but a win seems out of the picture for now.

#3 Alpine is the class of the midfield

The lap times from the Alpine drivers display how far the team has come this season. Both the drivers were able to lap within a second of Max Verstappen and, for a midfield team, those are impressive lap times. It might be a bit too optimistic to aim for something better than the 'best of the rest' tag this weekend. Alpine, with both its drivers, however, appears set to take that position this weekend, especially with McLaren appearing to be a step behind in some places.

#4 Tire wear might not be a huge issue during the F1 Abu Dhabi GP

The F1 Abu Dhabi GP has never been a race where tire wear has proven to be a major factor. Although a driver does need to keep his rear tires alive on a single flying lap, over a long run, it's not much of an issue. Even this weekend, looking at both the long runs and the short runs, it's safe to say that tire wear might not be one of the biggest concerns of the teams.

Max Verstappen did his fastest time of the session on a set of used soft tires. If there was ever any doubt over whether tire wear could be a concern this weekend, that should resolve it.

#5 Alfa Romeo and Aston Martin will be in the mix for points

Valtteri Bottas has been going through a resurgence of sorts since Mexico as he appears to have found a decent rhythm with Alfa Romeo. After putting together another impressive time in the top 10, the Finnish driver will be trying to aim for a points finish for the team.

Aston Martin, on the other hand, is notorious for having an impressive long-run pace while its single-lap pace is all over the place. This time around, with both the Aston Martin drivers in the top 15, the team will be licking its chops when it comes to scoring points in the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP.

