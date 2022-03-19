2022 F1 Bahrain GP FP1 and FP2: What did we learn? 

The first day of the Bahrain GP ended just like the last day of last season, with Max Verstappen leading the standings. In what was the first time the new generation of F1 cars were pushed by the teams, the two free practice sessions were a nice teaser of what to expect from the rest of the weekend.

The first session had Pierre Gasly topping the standings with what should be considered a stunning lap. The second session had Verstappen in his Red Bull putting together a lap that was less than a tenth quicker than what Charles Leclerc was able to do in his Ferrari.

So, what did we learn from the two practice sessions? Let's find out.

Bahrain GP FP1 and FP2: What were the key learnings?

#1 It's a battle between Ferrari and Red Bull at the top

There, we said it! The battle for top honors (unless reliability plays spoilsport) will be between Ferrari and Red Bull. And this has nothing to do with cars running on higher or lower fuel, tuning up or down the engine. This has to do with how these two cars look on the track.

It's clear when you look at these cars and the timesheets that both of them have different strengths and weaknesses. The Ferrari is particularly supreme in the slow-speed corners while the Red Bull is much better in the fast-speed corners. Yet, when you look at both of these cars, they're not struggling to the extent that any other car on the grid does.

Sure, for FP1 and FP2 of the Bahrain GP, Mercedes might be sandbagging. Sure, McLaren has some reliability issues and it could do well. Sure, Alpine with Fernando Alonso might spring a surprise. None of these teams, however, have the kind of stability that Red Bull and Ferrari possess.

So, for the Bahrain GP, Red Bull and Ferrari will be the teams challenging at the front.

#2 Mercedes is in trouble

It would still be a bold statement to make that Mercedes might not be in contention for the win in the Bahrain GP. That is the kind of expectation every member of the paddock has from the German team. Truth be told, however, with what was on witness on the track today, Mercedes does not look like a car that can win the Bahrain GP.

Both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, without a doubt some of the best drivers on the grid, could only drag their cars to within half a second of the time Max Verstappen set in FP2 of the Bahrain GP. Even if we leave the timings aside, it's visibly evident that the German team has not solved the problem of porpoising and the drivers were struggling with it on the track.

Right now, it's hard to say where the German team stands, if not first or second in the pecking order for the Bahrain GP. One thing, however, is for sure – it needs a massive effort to get back to the front.

#3 It's too close to call in the midfield

Moving on from the front and coming to midfield, it's safe to say that it is as clear as mud where any team stands right now. Valtteri Bottas pulled off a great lap in his Alfa Romeo, and so did Fernando Alonso in his Alpine. Pierre Gasly had pulled out a stunner in FP1 but was suddenly nowhere in FP2 and maybe that is the key to solving the midfield puzzle,

There may no longer be a pecking order in the midfield for the Bahrain GP. What it ultimately comes down to is the drivers and which one of them can pull out that magic lap in qualifying. Sure, there are teams like Haas that have probably not nailed everything they could have, but overall it does appear that the drivers are making the difference in the midfield, at least for now.

#4 Hulkenberg needs a special mention, so does Lance Stroll

It was interesting to see what was going on at Aston Martin today and wonder how much money talks in F1. Nico Hulkenberg rolled out of his couch where he was taking care of his newborn baby, flew for the Bahrain GP, drove the latest generation of F1 cars for the first time, and finished just one-tenth off Lance Stroll.

Yes, Lance Stroll, the son of the team owner. The driver has spent multiple days running in that car. The driver that has been racing in F1 for the last two seasons while Hulkenberg has sat out. It's at moments like these that a fan questions why drivers with talent sit out while the so-called "pay-drivers" keep popping up in F1.

F1 needs more seats on the grid and it needs to ensure talents like Hulkenberg, and even Oscar Piastri at the very least, get the opportunity to drive in F1. Sadly for "the Hulk", this will be another "one-and-done" for the German.

#5 Williams disappoint again

Williams needs a lot of soul searching after the Bahrain GP. It's not the fact that the team is dead last yet again. It is the fact that the team is dead last after having the perfect launchpad that it could have hoped for. Williams leapfrogged both Alfa Romeo and Haas last season and it had a podium and a points-scoring position.

After a long time, things were actually looking up for the British squad. To squander it all again, this time with a new squad in place with Jos Capito leading the team, what's next? The team needs to answer this question because the signs are worrying and the future does not seem bright at the moment.

