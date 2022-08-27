2022 F1 Belgian GP: Qualifying Predictions

The first day of the 2022 F1 Belgian GP is now in the rearview mirror and we have quite a few interesting possibilities built up.

While Max Verstappen dominated the second free practice session at Spa, he will be starting the race at the back of the grid. Charles Leclerc has been scintillating all year in qualifying but he too is not going to fight it out for pole position. Similarly, four other high-profile midfield drivers will be taking power unit penalties this weekend.

Consequently, the battle for pole position is expected to be crazy with the usual suspects out of the way. Additionally, rain is expected to make an appearance during the 2022 F1 Belgian GP qualifying and further spice things up.

So, what can you expect from Saturday's qualifying session? This time around, we will have a rather unfancied pole position. Who is he going to be? Let's find out as we make our predictions for the 2022 F1 Belgian GP qualifying.

Disappointment of the session (Team)

The first two practice sessions for the 2022 F1 Belgian GP have certainly revealed that Haas has not started on the right foot. The long straights and fast speed corners were supposed to help the American challenger, but its two drivers have somewhat struggled in both sessions.

Mick Schumacher will have to take a penalty anyway, so his qualifying is almost irrelevant at the moment. Kevin Magnussen, however, might find it difficult to pull off a strong result this time around.

Disappointment of the session (Driver)

Max Verstappen will be starting the 2022 F1 Belgian GP at the back of the grid, with Charles Leclerc alongside him. This leaves Sergio Perez with ideally only Carlos Sainz to beat to pick up his second pole position of the season.

Having said that, the signs are not that bright for Perez if the first two sessions are anything to go by. While his teammate was flying on the track, the Mexican was only P10 in the standings.

¡Estamos de regreso! Vamos con todo por una gran segunda mitad de temporada 🏻 #vamooos We're back! Let's push for a great 2nd half of the season.

With Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc out of the picture, pole position is an expectation from Sergio Perez. By the looks of it, however, we predict Perez to fumble this one.

Surprise of the session (Team)

That lap from Lance Stroll was a thing of beauty; in a way, it revealed Aston Martin's inherent pace. The car has struggled all season in the fast-speed corners and Spa has plenty of them. Despite that, Aston Martin looks like a strong car around the track.

So when Lance Stroll got a chance, he pulled off a lap that was the 4th fastest on the grid. Can we expect something similar during qualifying? That would be wishful thinking but we can expect the Aston Martin car to feature at least one entry in Q3.

Surprise of the session (Driver)

It's raining and the track requires a car that is great in low downforce conditions and produces great straight-line speed. Sounds familiar? These were the conditions that greeted fans at the 2022 F1 Canadian GP qualifying.

In all likelihood, similar conditions will greet fans and teams alike during the 2022 F1 Belgian GP qualifying. With rain expected to make an appearance, there's one driver that you can bank on to produce a stunning performance: Fernando Alonso.

The Spaniard is going to work his magic tomorrow in the wet and remind everyone, including his team, of what they are losing.

Top 3 in 2022 F1 Belgian GP qualifying

With Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc out of the picture for the qualifying session, this leaves us with the second drivers at Ferrari and Red Bull.

Overall it was a good Friday. I felt comfortable with the balance of the car in FP1. For FP2 we tried some changes, but they didn't work as expected. However, we know where to find the lap time, so I believe we are in a good place.



bit.ly/3RfVF9M



-

#CarlosSainz Overall it was a good Friday. I felt comfortable with the balance of the car in FP1. For FP2 we tried some changes, but they didn't work as expected. However, we know where to find the lap time, so I believe we are in a good place. 🇧🇪Overall it was a good Friday. I felt comfortable with the balance of the car in FP1. For FP2 we tried some changes, but they didn't work as expected. However, we know where to find the lap time, so I believe we are in a good place.👉bit.ly/3RfVF9M-#CarlosSainz https://t.co/bmDtriNqgD

For Red Bull, Sergio Perez is not in the best of form. Moreover, mixed conditions are going to bring legends like Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton into play.

In qualifying, expect Carlos Sainz to grab pole position, getting closely challenged by Hamilton and a surprise entry in P3 as well with Alonso.

