2022 F1 Brazilian GP: Race Predictions

Mercedes will start the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP from the front row after a spectacular performance in the sprint race by the two drivers, while Max Verstappen suffered from damage as well as severe tire degradation. Consequently, the Dutchman could not pose much of a challenge to the Mercedes duo on Saturday and will be starting the main race in P3.

The forecast rain may or may not make an appearance, so it's anyone's guess as to what will happen in the race on Sunday. Want to know what to expect from the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP? We've got you covered as we share our predictions for tomorrow's main event.

#1 Max Verstappen wins the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP

The performance in the sprint race should concern Red Bull. The car has not really been as dialed in as it should be all weekend. It's still not clear whether Max Verstappen's drop in speed was a result of only damage or if it had to do with the car just being slow.

Verstappen starts the race in P3, and he has the two Mercedes' in front of him, with both showing impressive race craft. It's going to be very tough to beat the German team. Having said that, the kind of form that Verstappen has shown this season is no fluke, and Red Bull, as a team, has been working like clockwork.

It could very well be a George Russell or Lewis Hamilton win but betting against Max Verstappen is something we've done a lot this season and lost.

#2 Ferrari will be the third-best car during the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP

The end of the sprint race was enough to show that Ferrari still struggles with tire degradation. At the end of the stint, Carlos Sainz had admitted that his tires were almost gone. By the looks of it, Ferrari once again does not have the race pace to put up a challenge at the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP. We could be looking at a repeat of Mexico, where Ferrari was just the third fastest car on the grid, albeit not by a significant margin.

#3 Alpines will storm through the field

The 2022 F1 Brazilian GP has two contrasting stories and both involve Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso. While Alonso pitted after damage to his front wing, Ocon's damage did not appear conclusive in the early stages of the race.

By the end of the race, Ocon was almost last, having suffered from a severe lack of grip due to a damaged car. What would give Alpine confidence, however, is what happened to the other driver. Alonso made his way through the field and was able to do lap times close to the frontrunners on occasion.

If it wasn't for the damage incurred, Alpine could have been on points. At the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP, keep an eye on the two drivers to score a few points in the race.

#4 Points finish for Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher finished the race sprint in P12 after starting the race at the back of the grid. The clear gulf in the performance the young German was able to extract from the car that teammate Kevin Magnussen mostly could not was pretty evident.

Magnussen's superlative showing in qualifying helped him score a point in the Sprint, but if we have to pick one driver from Haas to score points in the main race, we have to lean towards Schumacher. Not only was the driver quicker, but he was able to manage things in a measured way. In what might be the second last race of his F1 career (for now), expect a points finish for Schumacher at the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP.

#5 This could be one of the best races of the 2022 F1 season

If you are a Formula 1 fan, you should be chomping at the bits for this race. The race has the potential to be the best race of the season. We have Mercedes back to being competitive, Max Verstappen not starting the race in pole position, and Ferrari lurking near the front, while the weather is just waiting to make an appearance.

As an F1 fan, these are the kinds of races that one looks forward to: ones where there is immense competition at the front with some of the best drivers on the grid fighting to try and beat their rivals. The 2022 F1 Brazilian GP has the potential to be an epic race. It remains to be seen how it will achieve that.

