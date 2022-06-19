2022 F1 Canadian GP Qualifying: Winners and Losers

The Canadian GP qualifying had the familiar site of Max Verstappen at the top of the standings while everyone else played catch-up around him. The wet conditions added a level of unpredictability where some of the drivers raised their hands and got the work done while others stumbled.

With the grid for the Canadian GP lined up, let's take a look at the winners and losers for the qualifying session.

The winners and losers of 2022 Canadian GP Qualifying

Winner

Fernando Alonso

Formula 1 @F1



starts from the front row of the grid



#CanadianGP #F1 For the first time in almost 10 years... @alo_oficial starts from the front row of the grid For the first time in almost 10 years...@alo_oficial starts from the front row of the grid 😍#CanadianGP #F1 https://t.co/TVm5PApvFR

Fernando Alonso was the star of the Canadian GP qualifying. While this was a "feel-good" moment for the Spaniard, there's always a sense of melancholy attached to it whenever Alonso prevails these days.

The 40-year-old driver is a bonafide F1 Hall of Famer and there could not be a bigger injustice in the sport than him walking away from it with only two titles to his name. Having said that, keep an eye on the two-time world champion as he tries to pull out another magic trick for his fans.

Loser

Carlos Sainz

Remember how Red Bull got a lot of heat when it did not give Carlos Sainz the opportunity in the senior team? Perhaps now we know why. The Spaniard is starting to get found out at the sharp end of the grid in a way not many could have imagined.

The Canadian GP had the perfect setup for Carlos Sainz to finally get out of Charles Leclerc's shadow and become the flag bearer for Ferrari. However, it didn't quite work out for the Ferrari driver as he was outqualified by Fernando Alonso in his Alpine. Sainz's ability to make the most of any opportunity that was thrown his way made him attractive for Ferrari. However, on Saturday he showed anything but that.

Winner

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing @redbullracing



Report and reaction from Saturday at the 🗣 "It’s been a nice day and overall we’re having a good weekend, it’s a shame for Checo but hopefully he can make up the places tomorrow during the race."Report and reaction from Saturday at the #CanadianGP 🗣 "It’s been a nice day and overall we’re having a good weekend, it’s a shame for Checo but hopefully he can make up the places tomorrow during the race."Report and reaction from Saturday at the #CanadianGP 🇨🇦👇

Max Verstappen is starting to give the impression of a veteran this season. He turns up at the race weekends, achieves the best possible result, and then leaves. The Canadian GP's qualifying session was the perfect example of the Dutch driver keeping his wits about himself and doing the needful.

Perhaps Charles Leclerc could have pushed the reigning world champion further, but with him not around, there was a sense of inevitability when Verstappen secured pole position on Saturday.

Loser

Sergio Perez

Remember the qualifying session in Baku when Sergio Perez emerged as the unlikely championship challenger to Max Verstappen? Well, that bubble burst soon enough. The Mexican had no answer to his teammate's race pace last weekend. However, due to Leclerc's DNF, he still left Baku in second place in the Driver Standings.

With the pressure mounting, his error in the Canadian GP's qualifying session might be a sign that Perez might not be up to the task of challenging Max Verstappen in earnest.

Winner

Haas

When it comes to outright pace in dry conditions, Haas is somewhat of an enigma as right now it's hard to predict how strong or poor its form might be. The two drivers were at the bottom of the sheets on Friday and things certainly looked bleak for the American team.

However, in true F1 fashion, things changed when the rain made its appearance. The car came alive in the hands of both the drivers in those conditions as they made their way into Q3. In the end, a P5 and P6 is a strong result for the team as the drivers will be hoping to score strong points from these positions.

Loser

Aston Martin

Both Aston Martin drivers found themselves eliminated in Q1 after the mysterious disappearance of speed. It was especially shocking since Sebastian Vettel had been extremely competitive in the same conditions in FP3. The Aston Martin fell completely out of working range as the team missed out big time!

It will be interesting to see who will emerge as the winners and losers after the race on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far