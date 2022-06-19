2022 F1 Canadian GP: Race Predictions

The 2022 F1 Canadian GP is set to be an action-packed affair as the rain on Saturday has done its job. On Sunday, the track is expected to be bone dry and with multiple cars starting out of position as compared to their relative speed, there is going to be a lot of shuffling of positions in the race.

So, what can we expect from the 2022 F1 Canadian GP? Who will surge and who might fall? Here's your guide to everything that you can expect from the race at Montréal as we sit back and give our (expert?) predictions on what could happen in the race.

#1 Max Verstappen is winning the 2022 F1 Canadian GP

Amidst all the mess caused to the starting order by the rain, there was one constant thing. Max Verstappen was at the top of the timesheets while everyone else around him was stumbling because of one thing or the other.

Verstappen starts the 2022 F1 Canadian GP on pole position. His direct challenger and his only competition, Charles Leclerc, is starting the race at the back of the grid. The race will feature a lot of action, but none of it will be for the lead as the Dutchman streaks away in his Red Bull to win the race.

#2 Lewis Hamilton is making a return to the podium

Out of all the hype around the result produced by Fernando Alonso, one thing that got missed was the sneakily impressive P4 achieved by Lewis Hamilton. Qualifying has been a bit of an Achilles heel for Hamilton so far this season while things have sort of evened out in the race.

With the Briton starting in P4, it places him in the perfect position to capitalize on the impressive race pace of the Mercedes. With the Alpine not having the kind of race pace that the Mercedes will have in the dry, a podium for Hamilton looks more than likely for the 2022 F1 Canadian GP.

#3 A Charles Leclerc podium is a possibility

It takes more than a special talent to score a podium from the last position on the grid. If there's one driver who could do that, it's Charles Leclerc. One advantage that he might have in the race is the fact that the grid is jumbled to an extent. Fernando Alonso could also bunch up the field as he tries to keep the cars behind him.

Charles Leclerc @Charles_Leclerc Engine penalties mean we’ll be starting last tomorrow. But everything is possible and we’ll give it all Engine penalties mean we’ll be starting last tomorrow. But everything is possible and we’ll give it all 💪 https://t.co/ccYoVxa1s9

To add to this, even Sergio Perez is starting out of position so that could help as well. A safety car here, a stoppage there, and you could see the Ferrari driver on the podium (and that's what we are banking on).

#4 Haas will drop down the order in the race

Haas came alive in wet conditions and sealed P5 and P6 for the race. That, however, does not change the fact that the car is still a bit of a handful in the dry and not the best in the midfield.

We saw something similar from Haas in Barcelona earlier this season, where both drivers dropped down the order very quickly in the race. We could be looking at something similar happening at the 2022 F1 Canadian GP as well.

#5 Fernando Alonso's genius will be highlight of the race

Say what you want about the 2022 F1 Canadian GP weekend, but Fernando Alonso has once again proved that he is the star of the F1 grid. On race day, it's more than obvious that the Alpine does not have a podium contending speed. That, however, will not stop the Spaniard from sending it at the start of the race against Max Verstappen.

That also won't stop him from keeping things interesting later in the race as he potentially fends off the advances of the Ferrari and Mercedes cars. The 2022 F1 Canadian GP is going to be a fun little race and Fernando Alonso is going to make that happen.

