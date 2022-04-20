2022 F1 Imola GP: 3 teams desperate for a good result

The F1 circus reaches the Imola GP in what will be the fourth race of the 2022 season. The new technical regulations have worked like a charm for some teams and as a bit of a disaster for others. After the first three races of the season, we have Ferrari in a dominant position at the top, while teams like Alpine, Haas, and Alfa Romeo have had a resurgence of sorts.

In this piece, we take a look at the teams that have had a rocky start to the 2022 F1 season and need a strong showing at the Imola GP.

3 teams that need a strong Imola GP

#1 Aston Martin

Formula 1 @F1



Ferrari remains at the top, whilst Mercedes takes a point lead over Red Bull



#AusGP #F1 TEAM STANDINGSFerrari remains at the top, whilst Mercedes takes apoint lead over Red Bull TEAM STANDINGS 📊 Ferrari remains at the top, whilst Mercedes takes a 🔟 point lead over Red Bull 👀#AusGP #F1 https://t.co/28uJiFnbLH

Aston Martin is at the bottom of the constructors' standings after three races this season by no accident. The car has performed poorly on the track every time it has been rolled out. The team has also been facing a slightly turbulent time with Sebastian Vettel unable to race because of a COVID-19 infection in the first two races.

The team has been on a downward trajectory since 2020 when it finished fourth in the standings. If the team can't make changes soon, it has to question what the point of having a four-time world champion in the team is if the car is not even capable of scoring points. The Imola GP is where it brings its upgrade package and that should act as a reset point for the team.

#2 Red Bull

For Red Bull, the target is plain and simple for the Imola GP: it has to win! The team has struggled extensively with reliability issues as Max Verstappen, the reigning champion, has been forced to retire in two of the three races. The Dutchman is currently facing a gigantic 46-point deficit to Charles Leclerc in the standings.

The team is facing issues on two fronts as the car is not only slower than the Ferrari but also unreliable. Having said that, if Red Bull has any hope of challenging the Italian team, then the fightback has to start at the Imola GP. It cannot afford to let that 46-point deficit increase and for that, Red Bull has to aim for the win at the Italian track.

#3 Mercedes

The German team has lucked into two podium finishes in Bahrain and Australia. Looking at the situation points-wise, however, things don't look that good for Mercedes. It was a second slower than Ferrari in Bahrain and it stayed so in Australia as well. The German team has not made too much progress in the first three races and, while the Imola GP is the first European race this season, it appears that Mercedes is not bringing any upgrades to it.

After Imola, 1/6th of the season will be over with Mercedes not making a sizeable impact on the deficit to Ferrari. For a team with title ambitions, this just won't work! At Imola, Mercedes will be leaning on its drivers to pull a result out of that car and not let the deficit to Ferrari get out of hand.

Edited by Anurag C