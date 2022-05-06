2022 F1 Miami GP upgrades: Who is bringing what?

The F1 Miami GP will be the fifth race of the 2022 season. The pecking order, other than the top two, is more or less a mystery as it does keep changing based on the tracks. Teams, however, have been trying to bring upgrades and improve their cars to gain an advantage over the chasing pack.

The development war is in full flow now with the teams able to gain an understanding of their cars. Even in Miami, a race far away from Europe, some teams are bringing new parts for either or both of their cars. Let's take a look at what the teams are packing for the Miami GP.

Mercedes

mercedes.f1motorsports @MF1motorsports BREAKING : Mercedes has a new front wing for the Miami GP. So the package 1 has finally arrived? BREAKING : Mercedes has a new front wing for the Miami GP. So the package 1 has finally arrived? 👀 https://t.co/QqFshyhMpq

For Mercedes, it does appear that the team has finally understood its car enough to put it through the development cycle. The team is scheduled to bring a major upgrade (on which the entire campaign could depend) during the F1 Spanish GP. Even in Miami, however, it appears that the team will be running a newly upgraded Front Wing and Rear Wing to address the excessive drag suffered by the car in the first few races of the season.

Red Bull

For Red Bull, the team is bringing just a few tweaks here and there which are track-specific. The floor upgrade that was introduced for Max Verstappen at Imola, however, will be available for Sergio Perez at the F1 Miami GP as well.

Ferrari

Things aren't quite clear yet for Ferrari. The team had introduced a new power unit (PU) for Carlos Sainz at Imola that could be run more aggressively. It's still not clear if that new PU will be introduced for Charles Leclerc in this race or not. The team, however, will have a lower downforce rear wing for both the drivers to try and counter Red Bull's top speed supremacy.

Alpine F1

Esteban Ocon @OconEsteban I see you Miami I see you Miami 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/sSxdhxeG6H

At Alpine, Esteban Ocon will get his hands on the new upgrades that Fernando Alonso was able to use at Imola. The upgrades will include a revised floor and modifications to the sidepods.

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly was looking forward to testing the upgrades that were introduced at Imola. Due to a congested schedule, the team was not able to fully understand the upgrades and will be working on them this weekend. The upgrade package includes revised front brake ducts and a significant floor upgrade.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin's mega upgrades push will start from the F1 Spanish GP onwards. The team is planning to bring something to every race to help improve the car. For the F1 Miami GP, however, don't expect much from the team as, other than a few track-specific modifications, the team is running with basically the same car.

Edited by Anurag C