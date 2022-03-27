With qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP out of the way, we're now looking ahead to the most fun part of the weekend. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is upon us, so let's sit back, act brave and make some predictions for the race.

2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP race predictions

Prediction #1

Expect Chaos during the race!

That Mick is physically well after the crash is another reminder of the strength and safety of modern F1 cars for which we are incredibly thankful



#SaudiArabianGP #F1 Mick Schumacher will miss the Saudi Arabian GP after a huge accident in qualifying.That Mick is physically well after the crash is another reminder of the strength and safety of modern F1 cars for which we are incredibly thankful Mick Schumacher will miss the Saudi Arabian GP after a huge accident in qualifying.That Mick is physically well after the crash is another reminder of the strength and safety of modern F1 cars for which we are incredibly thankful#SaudiArabianGP #F1 https://t.co/qhLcw0elb7

If there is one thing that can be promised for the Saudi Arabian GP, then it is the very high probability of the race being chaotic. Expect the unexpected for this race as it's highly likely that the race is going to feature safety cars, stoppages, incidents, and maybe even a few red flags as well.

Any expectation that F1 fans might have of a straightforward race with a straight fight between the Ferraris and the Red Bulls should be thrown out of the window. Just for instance, in the F2 sprint race today, out of the 20 official laps only 6 were completed at racing speed, and the rest were done behind the safety car. Don't be surprised if we see something similar tomorrow.

Prediction #2

Highlight of the race

The highlight of the race will be the battle between the Ferraris and Red Bulls. Assuming there is controlled chaos during the race, it will be interesting to see which teams are able to think on their feet and make smart decisions because that could be the differentiating factor between a race and just another podium.

Prediction #3

The low point of the race

Mick Schumacher @SchumacherMick

Thank you for the kind messages.

The car felt great @haasf1team, we’ll come back stronger Hi everyone, I just wanted to say that I’m okThank you for the kind messages.The car felt great @haasf1team, we’ll come back stronger Hi everyone, I just wanted to say that I’m ok🙏 Thank you for the kind messages.The car felt great @haasf1team, we’ll come back stronger❤️ https://t.co/Mwpy0767kN

The low point of the race is going to be the unwanted attention that will be bestowed upon race control yet again. There are going to be stoppages, there are going to be safety cars and, more importantly, crucial decisions will have to be made during all of this.

Notably, the race director had a rather questionable handling of the F2 sprint race today and it might come under the scanner once again for how it handles the race on Sunday.

Prediction #4

Watch out for?

Lewis Hamilton, in all probability, is starting the race from the pitlane. Does he have the best car on the grid under him right now? No, he does not. Can he still drag that machine to the podium in a race that might be action-filled? He surely can.

Watch out for the progress of Lewis Hamilton through the field.

Prediction #5

One Surprise result?

With the way the race is expected to pan out, there is a very high possibility that out of the four drivers at the front (two from Ferrari and two from Red Bull), there might be some that could face bad luck one way or the other. And it is during these moments that we feel drivers directly behind them like the Alpine drivers and George Russell might pick up the pieces and snatch a podium.

To add to this, in a chaotic race like the Saudi Arabian GP, it's impossible to count Lewis Hamilton out. And hence for the Saudi Arabian GP, we're picking a surprise podium for either an Alpine or a Mercedes driver.

Prediction #6

Race Winner of the Saudi Arabian GP?

Charles Leclerc @Charles_Leclerc Arghh, so close ! But what a lap from Checo, fully deserves the pole today.

Very happy to see Mick getting out of the car after this big crash.

Race is tomorrow and I’ll give it all. Arghh, so close ! But what a lap from Checo, fully deserves the pole today. Very happy to see Mick getting out of the car after this big crash. Race is tomorrow and I’ll give it all. https://t.co/IFdM5oSeWq

For the race winner, looking at the lap times from Free Practice, there is a tendency to lean towards Max Verstappen. This season, however, in the first two races, Max Verstappen has been performing a shade below his best. Therefore, for the Saudi Arabian GP, we're picking Charles Leclerc to win a rather unpredictable race.

