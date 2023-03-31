2023 F1 Australian GP: Qualifying Predictions

With the first day of running in the 2023 F1 Australian GP done and dusted, we have a blurry picture in front of us. While the usual suspects could be expected to slot into their respective roles as the weekend progresses, rain could throw a wrench in their plans.

A look at the forecast suggests rain could stay away during qualifying and the race. Considering the same, let's take a look at what we can expect on Saturday at the 2023 Australian GP qualifying.

#1 Max Verstappen to secure pole at 2023 Australian GP

There's not much of a debate on this one. Red Bull appear to have an advantage at the front of the grid. That has translated from the first two races to Australia as well. Having said that, the gap to the second fastest car could be lesser in Albert Park than it was in Jeddah and Bahrain.

Even if that's the case, you back a driver like Max Verstappen to make the most of what he has in terms of machinery. Unless something goes pear-shaped, a Verstappen pole position looks like a lock this weekend.

#2 Charles Leclerc on front row of 2023 Australian GP

Ferrari's FP1 times revealed a lot when it comes to the team's prospects this weekend.

Charles Leclerc was around 6-7 tenths behind Verstappen's benchmark. Even though the timesheets showed both Leclerc and Carlos Sainz behind the Mercedes and Red Bull pair (and Fernando Alonso), it didn't show that the Italian team runs a conservative plan on Fridays.

The first two races have shown that the team tends to be very conservative in the Free Practice sessions. It's only in qualifying that they ramp things up. Moreover, the track favoured not only the car but the Ferrari power unit too last season. The power unit tends to be better in traction zones than other teams, which helped Leclerc a lot last season.

The power unit is more or less the same, and that should help, It will likely not help in beating Max Verstappen but beating Sergio Perez is a possibility. We're backing Leclerc to secure a front-row start at the 2023 Australian GP.

#3 Mercedes to be challenged by Alpine

Alpine's times on Friday looked very impressive, bringing back memories of the stunning qualifying form shown by Fernando Alonso last season at the same race.

Mercedes, meanwhile, have been quietly going on about their job. The car appears to be there and thereabouts, but it's difficult to see the German team beating either Alonso or Leclerc,

There's possibly a threat from behind, though. At Jeddah, Esteban Ocon outqualified Lewis Hamilton, and something similar on Saturday could happen too.

#4 One McLaren driver to make it to Q3

McLaren's qualifying form this season has been their biggest shining moment. Oscar Piastri outqualifying Pierre Gasly in an Alpine and reaching Q3 in Jeddah was very impressive. Lando Norris, too, qualified P11 in Bahrain, outlining the underlying pace of the McLaren package.

At the 2023 Australian GP qualifying, the two McLaren drivers will hope to replicate that form in Albert Park. Norris will be eager to get one back on his teammate, while Piastri will look to impress at his home GP qualifying. Two impressive and motivated drivers can only help McLaren in this situation as they try to gain some momentum this season.

#5 Drivers going to make difference in midfield

The midfield is once again as stacked as it could be. There's not much to choose from after Alpine as the fifth fastest car. Once again, it's a matter of a few tenths from the sixth to tenth fastest team in the pecking order.

This time around, too, we could look at a scenario where drivers shine through. Expect one-lap specialists to make a difference once again, as the gaps will likely be minuscule in midfield.

Drivers like Alex Albon, Nico Hulkenberg and Yuki Tsunoda are some of the standouts in qualifying. Expect them to do the same at the 2023 F1 Australian GP, too.

