2023 F1 Austrian GP: Full result for the main race in Spielberg

Max Verstappen continued his dominance at the Austrian GP, securing pole position and clinching victory in the main race on Sunday. The Red Bull driver led the pack, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and teammate Sergio Perez completing the podium.

The race at the Red Bull Ring was filled with action, as several drivers faced penalties for exceeding track limits, and teams implemented different strategies. Verstappen showcased his craft by staying out during an early Virtual Safety Car period, further solidifying his lead.

Despite Leclerc briefly taking the lead after capitalizing on the VSC, Verstappen regained his position and showcased the raw pace of the RB 19. He even secured the fastest lap bonus point in the closing stages of the race.

Sergio Perez's performance was notable as well, considering he started 15th on the grid. The Mexican driver displayed an impressive recovery and secured his first podium finish since the Miami Grand Prix four races ago. Perez overtook Carlos Sainz in the final stages of the race, taking advantage of the Ferrari driver's time penalty for exceeding track limits.

Lando Norris had a strong performance for McLaren, capitalizing on the team's upgrades over the weekend. Norris finished in fifth place, ahead of Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin and the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Hamilton faced a penalty during the race, adding to the challenges he encountered on the track.

Pierre Gasly faced a five-second penalty but still managed to secure points for Alpine, finishing in ninth place. Lance Stroll in the Aston Martin overtook Williams' Alex Albon in the closing stages to claim the final point on offer.

Esteban Ocon, driving the second Alpine car, finished in 12th place due to a time penalty for an unsafe release. Williams rookie Logan Sargeant finished 13th but was also penalized for exceeding track limits, leaving him still waiting for his first Formula 1 point.

The Alfa Romeo team had a quiet race, with Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas finishing in 14th and 16th place respectively. Nyck de Vries from AlphaTauri received a five-second penalty for forcing Haas driver Kevin Magnussen off track, finishing 15th.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri encountered contact and required a replacement front wing, resulting in a disappointing 17th-place finish. Yuki Tsunoda faced damage in the opening lap and was penalized for exceeding track limits, ending his race in 18th place.

Haas had a mixed performance, with Kevin Magnussen finishing in 19th place on his 150th Grand Prix start. However, Nico Hulkenberg's race ended prematurely due to a power loss, forcing him to retire and triggering the Virtual Safety Car period.

Full result of the 2023 F1 Austrian GP

#1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

#2 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

#3 Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

#4 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

#5 Lando Norris (McLaren)

#6 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

#7 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

#8 George Russell (Mercedes)

#9 Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

#10 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

#11 Alex Albon (Williams)

#12 Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

#13 Logan Sargeant (Williams)

#14 Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

#15 Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri)

#16 Valttero Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

#17 Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

#18 Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

#19 Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

#DNF Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

Max Verstappen's victory at the Austrian Grand Prix marked his fifth consecutive and seventh win of the season. The Red Bull driver continues to extend his lead in the championship standings, leaving his competitors scrambling to catch up.

As the season progresses, the excitement and competition in the Formula 1 championship will intensify, promising more thrilling races to come.

