2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP sprint: Winners and Losers

Sergio Perez won the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP sprint in a dominant fashion in a race that was somewhat lukewarm compared to its build-up.

The race featured some action, but overall, in terms of the entertainment factor, it did not quite live up to expectations. There was an early battle between Max Verstappen and George Russell, where things got a bit heated, but other than that, it was a straightforward pass for Perez on Charles Leclerc for the win.

The Ferrari driver maintained a strong speed to finish P2. A furious Max Verstappen was third followed by George Russell in P4 and Carlos Sainz behind him.

Following the first sprint of the 2023 season, who would be happy with their effort, and who would be a bit agitated? Well, let's take a look:

Formula 1 @F1 SPRINT CLASSIFICATION



Sergio Perez takes victory in the Baku Sprint



#AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint SPRINT CLASSIFICATIONSergio Perez takes victory in the Baku Sprint 🏁 SPRINT CLASSIFICATION 🏁Sergio Perez takes victory in the Baku Sprint 🏆#AzerbaijanGP #F1Sprint https://t.co/tdeXX74q9H

2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP sprint

Winner

Sergio Perez

The key to winning the 2023 Azerbaijan GP sprint was what Sergio Perez did earlier in the day when he cemented a front-row start.

It meant that Perez had a clear view of Leclerc's Ferrari at the start of the race. That also meant that the Red Bull driver was able to stay away from first-lap shenanigans, a common occurence in Baku.

His move over Leclerc was precise and impressive and so was the management after that. After what happened in Australia, it was perfect for Checo.

Loser

Max Verstappen

The Max Verstappen of the 2023 Azerbaijan GP is the Lewis Hamilton of the dominant Mercedes turbo hybrid era. He wants to keep things clean at the start, settle into his rhythm and use the car's speed to win races. Well, the drivers around him are having none of it.

They know that if Verstappen gets a clear run early in the race, it would be difficult to keep him behind, so the moves from Hamilton and Russell in Australia. What Verstappen needs to understand is that he needs to do what Hamilton did in those years, i.e. keep himself away from the marginal moves.

The P3 is on Verstappen, and he should look back and think how he will handle these incidents in the future.

Winner

Charles Leclerc

For Leclerc, the 2023 Azerbaijan GP was all about getting his season back on track.

He wants to win but he also knows that it's very difficult to do it with Red Bull in the picture. The driver was valiant, though. The result was impressive, and most importantly, Leclerc scored more points in the sprint than in his first three races.

The Ferrari driver will hope for more of the same in the main race on Sunday, but signs are ominous when it comes to his race pace.

Loser

Alpine

Alpine are having a weekend from hell, by the looks of it, as nothing seems to be working.

After Pierre Gasly's horror show in both sessions, Esteban Ocon's weekend went from bad to worse, as he was resigned to a pitlane start at the 2023 Azerbaijan GP. The sprint was a write-off anyway, but gambling with Ocon on soft tyres was a further disaster.

Baku breeds unpredictability in races, so Alpine will hope that some of that aids their two drivers.

Winner

George Russell

George Russell is the new Max Verstappen on the grid when it comes to pushing the envelope at the start of the race. The Mercedes driver is in the same position as Verstappen used to be, and he's taking every chance the Dutchman used to once upon a time.

After the 2023 Azerbaijan GP sprint, we're talking about George Russell, the lead Mercedes driver, not his illustrious teammate, seven-time world champion Hamilton, who was somewhat invisible during the race.

Loser

F1 sprint format

The F1 sprint race was the perfect illustration of what many fans have said about FOM's incessant desire for manufactured action.

Adding more races or qualifying sessions or reducing free practice sessions is not going to help if the same team continues to win every race. This season, the Red Bull drivers have been unchallenged in all four races, including one sprint.

There hasn't been a competitive battle for a win this season. When that happens, the gimmicks don't work, and the product suffers. F1 needs multiple team battles for wins and championships and needs close racing.

What it does not need is more races that would invariably have the same victor more often than not. Brace yourself for a dominant 2023 Azerbaijan GP win for either of the Red Bull drivers, as that's the kind of season we have in store this time.

Poll : 0 votes