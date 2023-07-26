2023 F1 Belgian GP: Top 3 drivers who are desperate for a strong result

The 2023 F1 Belgian GP is the last race before the summer break. The summer break comes at an almost perfect time as it has been a very packed season in terms of schedule for drivers. This will be the 11th race of the season and it would be a much-deserved break for everyone.

Having said that, the summer break is rarely a 'break' per se. The factory shutdown might be implemented but that does not mean that everything stops. One key aspect, 'the silly season' more often than not kicks off at this very moment.

Last season as well it was Sebastian Vettel announcing his retirement followed by a crazy reshuffle. This season as well, with quite a few drivers still waiting to get their contacts for next season sorted, the 2023 F1 Belgian GP becomes a crucial race for them.

A good 2023 F1 Belgian GP means positive momentum going into the break. For other drivers as well struggling with consistency, a good result will go a long way in getting things back on track.

In this feature, we will take a look at the top 3 drivers that will be desperate for a strong result in the 2023 F1 Belgian GP.

2023 F1 Belgian GP: Top 3 drivers who need a strong result

#1 George Russell

The start of the 2023 F1 season has not been the best one for George Russell, the driver in 5-6 in qualifying in favor of Lewis Hamilton and 3-8 in races. In the point standings as well, Russell is facing a whopping 43-point deficit with his Mercedes teammate.

For a driver who was supposed to take over from Hamilton at Mercedes, things have not gone the way he would have hoped. At the 2023 F1 Belgian GP, Russell will be hoping for a turn of the tide as he tries to get back on even terms with his teammate.

#2 Logan Sargeant

With Nyck de Vries out of F1, the other rookie who has not yet found his groove in the sport is Logan Sargeant. The driver is looking at a 100 percent record of getting out-qualified by his teammate at every race this season. Not only that, he's yet to outperform his Williams teammate Alex Albon even once this season.

This was a driver that was considered to be an upgrade from Nicholas Latifi. However, if we look at the run he's on, he does not look like an upgrade in any which way. He still faces similar deficits to what Latifi did, he still hasn't scored a point while Albon has plenty, and most importantly, he's not showing signs of improvement.

With Mercedes influence always a thing at Williams and Mick Schumacher lurking in the shadows, Logan Sargeant will be looking to make a mark at the 2023 F1 Belgian GP before the summer break.

#3 Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen was the star at Haas last season. He scored the most points and gave the team its first pole position in F1. This season though, tides have turned in a manner that not many would have expected. Nico Hulkenberg has, for the lack of a better word, decimated his Haas teammate this season.

Haas is considered to be a car that is great in qualifying but struggles in races. That characteristic has been exploited by Hulkenberg to the fullest while Magnussen has struggled.

Heading into the 2023 F1 Belgian GP weekend, Magnussen trails teammate Hulkenberg 2-8 in qualifying but the issue is not only the final score. The issue is a major difference in the qualifying pace of the two drivers.

Hulkenberg enjoys the biggest advantage over a teammate on the entire grid and for Magnussen, a driver whose contract for next season is not in place, this is a difficult situation.

At the 2023 F1 Belgian GP, Magnussen will be hoping to set things right and get one over teammate Hulkenberg as he tries to extend his contract with Haas.