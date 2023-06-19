2023 F1 Canadian GP: 5 interesting stats, facts, and records from the race ft. Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen won the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix in dominant fashion to make it six victories from eight races in 2023. This saw Red Bull Racing maintain their 100 percent winning record for the season.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton completed the podium. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished P4 and P5, respectively, with Red Bull's other driver managing to finish a respectable P6.

Alexander Albon had a sensational race to finish P7, ahead of Alpine Esteban Ocon. Home favorite Lance Stroll and Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas completed the top 10.

On that note, here are five notable stats from the 2023 Canadian GP:

#1 The Bulls go marching on

The 2023 Canadian GP win was Red Bull Racing's 100th victory in Formula 1, making them only the fifth team (after Ferrari, McLaren, Williams, and Mercedes) to reach a century of Grand Prix wins.

Red Bull also broke Williams's record for the fewest races needed to pick up 100 wins in F1, with the Milton Keynes outfit achieving this feat in just 281 races.

It was also their ninth win on the trot, which equals their longest win streak that was achieved twice before — between the 2013 Belgian GP and Brazilian GP, and between the 2022 French GP and Mexican GP. This is only the eighth time a team has achieved a nine-race (or more) win streak in F1.

Red Bull also became only the third team (after McLaren in 1988 and Mercedes in 2019) to win the opening eight races of a season.

#2 There's no stopping Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen's Canadian GP win was the 41st of his career, equalling Ayrton Senna for fifth in the list of most wins in F1.

Verstappen is the fifth driver to lead 200 consecutive laps in Formula 1 and the first since Sebastian Vettel in 2012. The 25-year-old has now led 224 consecutive laps, which is the longest such streak in F1 since Nigel Mansell (235 laps from 1992 Brazilian GP to 1992 Monaco GP).

The reigning two-time world champion became only the fifth driver (after Alberto Ascari, Jim Clark, Ayrton Senna, and Sebastian Vettel) to have led every lap at three consecutive races. He also became the fifth driver to win 20 races from pole position.

The Dutchman's win in Canada was the 27th consecutive race where he has picked up points, which puts him third in the list of the longest points streaks in F1.

#3 Evergreen Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso's P2 finish in Canada was the 104th podium finish of his career. He has overtaken Kimi Raikkonen as the driver with the fifth most podiums in F1. It was also his first podium in Canada since 2013 when he also finished P2.

Alonso is now the third driver (after Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen) to have raced 1,000 laps at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

#4 Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes showing signs of a fight

Lewis Hamilton has recorded consecutive podium results for the first time in 2023. Thanks to him, Mercedes's record of finishing on the podium in every Canadian GP since 2013 stands strong.

#5 50 years of the Safety Car

The 2023 Canadian GP marked the 50th anniversary of the Safety Car’s usage in F1. It was first used at the 1973 Canadian GP, which was held at Mosport Park.

Since its introduction, the Safety Car has been deployed over 300 times and over almost 1,500 laps. The record for the longest-ever use of the Safety Car came at the 2007 Japanese Grand Prix when Bernd Mayländer led the field for 19 consecutive laps.

Poll : 0 votes