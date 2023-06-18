2023 F1 Canadian GP Qualifying: Top 5 conclusions

Max Verstappen will start the 2023 F1 Canadian GP on pole position after a chaotic session saw him come out on top once again. The driver will be accompanied by Nico Hulkenberg on the front row in a shocking qualifying result, followed by Fernando Alonso.

The session had a lot of twists and turns and ended up producing quite a spectacle in terms of action on the track. However, with Red Bull once again securing a pole position for the 2023 F1 Canadian GP, what would be the key takeaways from a session that featured red flags, stoppages, rain, and so much more? Let's take a look.

#5 Haas needs to offer Nico Hulkenberg a contract extension before the vultures take him away

A front-row start is arguably fortuitous, but both Nico Hulkenberg and Haas will take it in a heartbeat. The German has proved beyond a doubt that if he has the car, he will continue to produce the results.

There is, however, one thing that Steiner might need to be careful about and that is signing a contract extension with Hulkenberg as soon as he can. Especially since a German brand is making its way onto the F1 grid next season and will have a 25 percent stake in Sauber.

#4 Aston Martin is getting dragged down by the 'Boss' Son' at the 2023 F1 Canadian GP

Aston Martin, as a team, has ambitions to one day fight for the title. Unless it can replicate producing a challenger akin to what Mercedes did in the turbo era, this is not going to happen. In Lance Stroll, the team has a driver who is proving to be the textbook definition of 'dead weight'.

He's part of the team and adds to the overall weight as he consumes half of the resources, but when it comes to producing results, he's just nowhere. Aston Martin can't win the title with Lance Stroll in the second car and most importantly, he's turning the team into a one-driver show.

#3 What is Fred Vasseur doing at Ferrari?

The 2023 F1 Canadian GP showed something that should alarm every Ferrari fan. You look at the mistakes, you look at how infuriated the drivers are, you look at how it's the same things again and again and you remember we've seen this movie before.

We saw the same stuff last season when Mattia Binotto led Ferrari, and other than a less competitive car, everything else seems to be the same. Ferrari's strategic acumen is poor at best on the entire grid right now and the howlers keep mounting.

It is at this stage that one should ask what is Fred Vasseur doing at Ferrari. We're 8 races in, what is his imprint? What has changed? The answer is hard to find and this should worry the fans.

#2 Sergio Perez is getting exposed under the bright lights

If we take context out of the equation, Sergio Perez has had a season similar to what he normally did in the past. The difference is that this time around, he's in the limelight and was supposed to challenge Max Verstappen for the title.

After three early exits in qualifying, it's safe to say that the title challenge is as good as over for the Mexican. Having said that, while many would feel disappointed or even question Checo's place in the team, the 2023 F1 season has been just the same as any other Sergio Perez season.

He tends to have bad qualifying sessions and this season is no different. It is, however, disappointing for the fans that expect him to challenge Verstappen for the title.

#1 Max Verstappen is INEVITABLE!

What the 2023 F1 Canadian GP has shown once again is that this season, it's hard to keep Max Verstappen down for long. The driver was on the back foot on Friday, but come Saturday, he has planted the Red Bull on pole position.

Not only that, with Nico Hulkenberg starting alongside him in the 2023 F1 Canadian GP, Verstappen might not be facing much of a challenge if conditions remain dry. Overall though, if there's one thing that has become evident this season. it is that when the best car on the grid is given to the best driver on the grid, then it's a recipe for domination.

The 2023 F1 Canadian GP will feature Verstappen in pole position after overcoming a slow start on Friday, rain, tricky conditions, as well as multiple stoppages on Saturday. The Dutch driver is on a different level right now and has the best team behind him as well.

