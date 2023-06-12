2023 F1 Canadian GP: Top 3 teams that need a strong result

The 2023 F1 Canadian GP offers a different kind of challenge to the teams from the last race in Barcelona. The track will test a completely different aspect as compared to the one in Catalunya as here the focus will be more on straight-line efficiency and top speed.

For teams that are strong in the lower downforce configuration, the track is a nice gift after the downforce-intensive Barcelona and these teams will be hoping for a strong result.

The race in Barcelona was great for a few teams but for others, it was a bit of a struggle. The challenge of keeping the tires alive in the third sector was a huge limited factor and for many teams, the track in Canada would be a relief in that sense.

Additionally, the race in Canada has a prestige of its own as it is named after one of the greatest talents to drive an F1 car. Coming into the 2023 F1 Canadian GP there are surely teams that are reeling from the awful weekend in Spain and will be looking for a strong result here. Who amongst these teams will be desperate for a strong one?

Let's find out and take a look at the top three teams desperate for a strong result at the 2023 F1 Canadian GP.

#1 Ferrari

In general, the 2023 F1 season has been a disaster for Ferrari. The team has not done a great job of maximizing the results. It has not done a great job of putting together a package that is competitive enough to fight for a title.

Most importantly, it has fallen in the pecking order from being the main challenger to Red Bull in 2022 to now being the 4th fastest team on the grid.

Heading into the 2023 F1 Canadian GP, the team will be buoyed by the win in LeMans 24 hours. That was an impressive job and what shined was the efficiency of the entire package. Having said that, the tenets that shone in the team that won does not transfer through to the F1 team in Maranello.

At the 2023 F1 Canadian GP, the team will be looking to take a step forward and put together a clean weekend where freak issues don't play spoilsport once again.

#2 Aston Martin

It wouldn't be unwise to call the weekend in Barcelona a humbling experience for Aston Martin. This season, the team has been flying high with a car that works well at almost every track on the calendar.

Whether it is the downforce extensive Monaco or low downforce preferred layout of Jeddah, the car worked and Fernando Alonso secured a podium.

The race in Barcelona was an absolute anomaly on that front. The car somehow did not work at all and arguably the team had its worst weekend of the season. The 2023 F1 Canadian GP is the home race of sorts for Aston Martin as both Lawrence Stroll is from the country and to add to this, there is this upgrade package that the team is bringing.

At worst, the team will be looking at Fernando Alonso to secure a podium at the 2023 F1 Canadian GP, and at best, it would be hoping that somehow the major upgrade transforms the car and makes it competitive against the Red Bulls.

#3 Williams

Williams did not have a good time in Barcelona by any means. The weekend started with the team's floor being exposed to the whole wide world and then the race just exposed the lack of downforce on the car.

The car characteristics at Williams tend to make the car some kind of a rocket ship on the straight but at the same time, it does not have much difference.

As a result, when it comes to the twisty bits of the track, the car just falls off. The 2023 F1 Canadian GP is good news in that sense for Williams because the track demands a stronger low-downforce configuration.

That is one area where the team tends to do a very impressive job. Since last season, the car has had this trait of being truly elite on the straights, even this season in Australia, Albon was consistently one of the fastest drivers in sector 2.

You take those things into consideration and you see a track Williams could excel. At the same time, the team will be desperate to put the scars of Barcelona behind them and secure a points finish. This is one of the few tracks where it could score points and the team will be hoping to maximise the opportunity.

