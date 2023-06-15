2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

With the 2023 F1 Canadian GP scheduled to be held in Montreal on Sunday, June 18, let's take a look at the weather forecast for the weekend as well as where everyone stands ahead of the race.

Red Bull head to Canada as the clear class of the field, with the RB19 having won all seven races so far this year. Max Verstappen is the current championship leader who now holds an impressive 53-point lead over his teammate Sergio Perez, who was pointless in Monaco and failed to appear on the podium in Spain.

The team was unstoppable in Spain as Verstappen finished ahead of both Mercedes' by a margin of over 23 seconds. The Silver Arrows had an impressive showing in Barcelona, with their newest side pod and suspension upgrades seemingly working well. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished second and third respectively, dwarfing their F1 rivals Aston Martin and Ferrari.

Aston Martin had an uncharacteristically poor outing in Barcelona as both drivers failed to impress. Fernando Alonso was unable to find his usual confidence, leading to a P7 finish behind his teammate Lance Stroll. Ferrari were faced with their main foe - tire degradation - with Charles Leclerc finishing outside the points and Carlos Sainz finishing in a disappointing P5.

Heading to the 2023 F1 Canadian GP, teams will have to play in rainy conditions, giving rise to multiple setup opportunities.

Weather forecast for 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix weekend

According to the forecasts, it is expected that the F1 race in Montreal could face rainy conditions for all three days. It has been reported that there might be thunderstorms during FP1 and FP2, followed by light rain. It is also predicted that the qualifying session might take place in rainy conditions, while the race will be mostly dry.

However, merely the chances of rain do not mean that each session will see intermittent conditions. Here's the weather forecast as per Accuweather.com:

Friday, June 16 weather - FP1 and FP2

Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower or two; a Max UV index of 10 and SE winds blowing at 8 km/h and wind gusts at 21 km/h. There is also a 19% probability of thunderstorms around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Maximum temperature expected: 23 degrees Celsius/73.4 Fahrenheit

Minimum temperature expected: 14 degrees Celsius/57.2 Fahrenheit

Chance of rain: 86%

Saturday, June 17 weather - FP3 and Qualifying

Conditions: Low clouds and not as warm with a couple of showers. Max UV index of 2, with NE winds blowing at 13 km/h and wind gusts at 19 km/h. Thunderstorm probability is 21%.

Maximum temperature expected: 19 degrees Celsius/ 66.2 Fahrenheit

Minimum temperature expected: 13 degrees Celsius/ 55.4 Fahrenheit

Chance of rain: 95%

Sunday, June 18 weather - Main race

Conditions: Variable cloudiness with a passing shower or two. A max UV index of 3, with NE winds blowing at km/h and wind gusts at 41 km/h. There is a 16% probability of thunderstorms.

Maximum temperature expected: 18 degrees Celsius/ 64.4 Fahrenheit

Minimum temperature expected: 12 degrees Celsius /53.5 Fahrenheit

Chance of rain: 80%

With the conditions likely to make the weekend exciting, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top at the 2023 F1 Canadian GP.

