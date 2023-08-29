2023 F1 Italian GP: Preview and predictions

After a record-equalling weekend for Max Verstappen, we head to the 'temple of speed' for the 2023 F1 Italian GP. Ferrari's home race, where the Tiffosi paint the town red, is one weekend that features arguably the most passionate fans in the sport.

This will be the 14th race of the season and lest we forget, Red Bull has won the previous 13. The team is on a roll as it heads to Ferrari's home race. The crowds are going to throng the circuit in huge numbers especially since the race in Imola got cancelled earlier in the year.

So what can we expect from the 2023 F1 Italian GP? Let's find out in the preview and predictions for the race.

2023 F1 Italian GP: Preview

Key Storylines

#1 Max Verstappen on the verge of breaking Sebastian Vettel's record

Max Verstappen got the job done in Zandvoort. He overcame rain, sunshine, and rain again to get his ninth consecutive win. This weekend in Monza he's chasing what would be his 10th consecutive win, a record that keeps on becoming more and more enviable for every driver.

Heading into the 2023 F1 Italian GP, the challenges are more or less going to be the same. Weather is expected to play mischief again on Sunday so let's see what the Red Bull driver has in store and if he can get his 10th win in succession.

#2 Ferrari's home race

Ferrari is coming to Monza on the back of a poor showing in Zandvoort. Carlos Sainz did secure a P4 finish but the race saw him get overtaken by Alpine. Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, seems all at sea with the car after his crash in qualifying left him clueless as to what had happened.

In terms of track layout and the strengths of the car, Ferrari should be competitive and a podium should not be a surprise. But with the rain forecast on Sunday, it's hard to pick a podium for the team.

#3 The pecking order behind Red Bull

Before the summer break, we had Mercedes, McLaren, and Ferrari as the three teams behind Red Bull. At Zandvoort, we had Aston Martin and Alpine on the podium while Ferrari struggled and the other two had poor race strategies.

For the 2023 F1 Italian GP, the pecking order should ideally see power unit efficiency be a deciding factor but this season it's anybody's guess over everything.

It's hard to pick who will be challenging for the podium but it is surely going to be exciting.

Form guide

In form

Fernando Alonso's brilliance never ceases to amaze the F1 fans because once again in Zandvoort he showed what he can do when the car is competitive enough.

Alonso had a bit of a lean run in Austria, Silverstone, and Spa where the car was just not competitive, as soon as the car was back to being a potent challenger we're looking at the Spaniard back at the top.

He's back in form and F1 will be happy to see him doing a great job in that Aston Martin.

Out of form

George Russell the most things right in Zandvoort. He was the quicker Mercedes driver for the most part as well. However, the contact with Norris was unfortunate and that ended his race.

The driver needs a strong result in the 2023 F1 Italian GP. The gap between him and Lewis is just massive right now and it's starting to become a concern as well.

2023 F1 Italian GP: Predictions

Who wins the race?

There is rain predicted for the 2023 F1 Italian GP but when it comes to Max Verstappen, it doesn't really matter.

The Red Bull driver has been very impressive in the manner he's gone about his racing. Whether it's dry or wet, it doesn't make much of a difference to him and we're backing the Red Bull driver to pick up win no.10 this weekend.

The surprise of the weekend (Team)

Is it even a surprise to claim a strong weekend for Willaims to be a surprise anymore? The team made a breakthrough in Zandvoort and the 2023 F1 Italian GP is arguably more in line with the car's strengths.

Expect a strong weekend for the team as points could be on the table.

The surprise of the weekend (Driver)

The look on Logan Sargeant's face in Zandvoort and the utter disappointment for crashing out of the race was obvious. This weekend might be Sargeant's last shot at making a meaningful impact with the car.

We're backing the American to fulfill his promise and score his first points this weekend.

Disappointment of the weekend (Team)

Rain is forecast for Sunday and when that happens, a team needs to be nimble with its strategy. This is something that we can never claim with Ferrari these days.

While the car should suit the track, rain on Sunday means the Italian squad is vulnerable to operational mistakes. The one that the team makes almost every race weekend.

Disappointment of the weekend (Driver)

This will be the first full weekend for Liam Lawson in F1. After his sensible drive in Zandvoort, this race will be the real test for Liam. The driver has been rated very highly by quite a few around the paddock. While Liam is impressive no doubt he has a strong benchmark to measure up against in Yuki Tsunoda.

Expect the driver to struggle a bit compared to his teammate in the 2023 F1 Italian GP.