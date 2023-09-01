2023 F1 Italian GP upgrades: Who has brought what?

The 2023 F1 Italian GP presents a unique kind of challenge for the teams in the entire calendar.

This is arguably one of the only races this season where the top speed is paramount and the cars stay on full throttle for a major chunk of the lap. Slipstreaming will be important to secure a spot in qualifying, but the race requires cars to have competitive straightline speed while not damaging the tires too much.

To tackle these challenges, teams have brought different solutions this race weekend. A lot of them are going to be track-specific low downforce front and rear wings.

So what will the different teams bring to the track this weekend? Let's take a look.

Red Bull

Front wing (circuit-specific)

Rear wing (circuit-specific)

Red Bull is one of the teams that has brought circuit-specific upgrades. The team will be running a low downforce front and rear wing this weekend to tackle the demands of the track.

Mercedes F1

Rear wing (performance)

Rear wing (performance)

Just like Red Bull, Mercedes has also brought an upgraded rear and front wing upgrade package for Monza.

Aston Martin F1

Rear wing (circuit-specific)

Aston Martin has only brought a circuit-specific rear wing for the race weekend.

Ferrari

Rear wing (performance)

Front wing (circuit-specific)

Ferrari will be running an upgraded rear wing this weekend to help with its performance down the long straights alongside the circuit-specific front wing.

McLaren

Front wing (circuit-specific)

Front corner (performance)

Rear wing (circuit-specific)

Rear wing endplate (circuit-specific)

Rear corner (circuit-specific)

Almost predictably, it does appear that McLaren has brought a major upgrade to Monza. Alongside the circuit-specific rear and front wings, the team has brought a performance upgrade of the front and rear corner.

Alpine

Beam wing (circuit-specific)

Alpine, a team expected to fare well in this race according to pundits, has brought a circuit-specific beam wing.

Williams

Front wing (circuit-specific)

Williams has brought a circuit-specific front wing this weekend to try to get the best possible result from the 2023 F1 Italian GP.

Alfa Romeo

Rear wing (circuit-specific)

Front corner (performance)

Alfa Romeo, another Ferrari customer, has brought a circuit-specific rear wing alongside a front corner as the performance upgrade.

AlphaTauri

Front wing (circuit-specific)

Beam wing (circuit-specific)

Rear corner (performance)

Other – rear view mirrors (performance)

The Red Bull sister outfit is the second team with a chunk of upgrades on the car. Alongside the circuit-specific front and beam wing, AlphaTauri has brought performance upgrades in the form of a rear corner and rear view mirrors.

The only F1 team to not bring the upgrades is Haas as the team continues to struggle with its budget constraints.