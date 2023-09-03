2023 F1 Italian GP: Winners and Losers

The 2023 F1 Italian GP concluded with a plume of red mist as the Tifossi rejoiced a podium for Ferrari. Italian fans would surely have wanted a battle for the win but that was not on the cards as anyone might have expected. In the end, it does appear that fans were not too disappointed with a 3-4 finish in hopes of something better coming their way in the future.

There's also a certain Max Verstappen who's going to have a good time after this race as he breaks the record for the most consecutive wins in F1. The driver now has 10 and was earlier tied with Sebastian Vettel.

The 2023 F1 Italian GP was a fun weekend overall but while there are many that would be happy with how their weekend unraveled, there are a few that would be feeling pretty disappointed. Who are they? Let's take a look.

2023 F1 Italian GP

Winner

Max Verstappen

The biggest winner has to be the guy that won his 10th consecutive race, isn't it? It cannot be stressed enough that what Max Verstappen is accomplishing right now is not a joke. The driver has not made a mistake in a while and the consistency levels are just astounding.

Who knows when this record will end but Max is surely doing his bit to extend it as much as he can.

Loser

Charles Leclerc

A P4 result is not bad for Charles at the 2023 F1 Italian GP. However, there is a caveat that we're missing here. The driver that got the pole position was a Ferrari driver but he was not Leclerc.

On Sunday, a Ferrari driver stood on the podium and embraced the love and affection of the Tifosi, and once again it was not Charles Leclerc. He was outperformed and almost out gritted by Sainz this weekend and that's surely going to hurt a little.

Winner

Carlos Sainz

The 2023 F1 Italian GP was arguably the best race weekend of Sainz's career. The Spaniard got pole position in front of the Ferrari fans while representing the Prancing Horse. Then he defended valiantly from Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and even his teammate in the end to secure a podium. This was a gritty performance from Sainz. One that he will not forget for a long time.

Loser

Lance Stroll

Ferrari has jumped Aston Martin in the points standings. One of the drivers (Fernando Alonso) is P3 in the championship, the other is P10. This weekend, one of the drivers was in Q3 fighting it out for the best possible result, the other was dead last.

Lance Stroll's underperformance is a serious concern for Aston Martin if the team harbors any thoughts of fighting for the title.

Winner

Alex Albon

If there are teams that are looking for a driver that could do a good job in their cars then Alex Albon is going to rank right at the top of the list. The Williams driver now has 21 points to his name this season. He has single-handedly dragged Williams to P7 in the championship, the best run for the team in a long time.

The driver's stock has never been higher and we cannot say that he did not deserve it.

Loser

Logan Sargeant

The 2023 F1 Italian GP was Logan Sargeant's best shot to score his first career points. The fact that he's failed once again and the fact that his teammate now has 21 points to his name are surely a sign that Logan's F1 career does not look bright.