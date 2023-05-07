2023 F1 Miami GP Qualifying: Winners and Losers

Sergio Perez clinched pole position for the 2023 F1 Miami GP as Max Verstappen was left to rue the mistake he made in his first flying lap in Q3. A session that threw unpredictable surprises one after the other ultimately saw Sergio Perez keep his calm when quite a few drivers including Charles Leclerc lost their nerve.

In a session that has led to a jumbled grid for the race, who would have been happy after the chequered flag fell in qualifying, and who would have had a frustrated look on their face? Let's find out.

2023 F1 Miami GP Qualifying

Winner

Sergio Perez

Many have suggested that Sergio Perez needs to adopt an approach similar to what Nico Rosberg did during his championship campaign in 2016. What this means is that Rosberg inculcated an impressive level of consistency to his game and took advantage of every little mistake or misfortune that fell upon Lewis Hamilton.

Sergio Perez starting on pole position for the 2023 F1 Miami GP is nothing but that as the Mexican has not been a match for Max all weekend but kept his nose clean. Max on the other hand did not and as a result lost out big time. With a bit of misfortune and a bit of mistake, you add both of them and you get Sergio Perez on pole position.

Loser

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has been quietly reminding everyone at the 2023 F1 Miami GP why he's won the last two world championships. At the same time, this mistake is his doing. The young driver is facing adversity from a part of the grid that he would never have expected. It will be interesting to see how he reacts to this.

Winner

Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen's performances have been under the scanner ever since Nico Hulkenberg has joined the team. The fact that this was the first time Kevin out-qualified his teammate is further proof of that.

At the 2023 F1 Miami GP qualifying, while Hulkenberg made a mistake in his final run in Q2, Magnussen didn't and it was that perfect lap from him that made the day.

Magnussen's P4 start in the 2023 F1 Miami GP is certainly fortuitous but if it wasn't for that lap in Q2, it would not have been possible. Magnussen needed that lap bump today and that should give him confidence for what's next.

Loser

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis is now 4-1 to George Russell in qualifying and if it wasn't for the DNF in Australia, he would be behind his teammate in points as well. The elimination in Q2 is going to hurt even more as George Russell was able to make things happen and will start the race further up the road.

For Lewis though, after seven world championships, fighting for Q2 might not be the most challenging or rewarding endeavor in the sport.

Winner

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo have had a hit-and-miss season until now and most of it has been through the strange fluctuations in form experienced by the car. Having said that, what has been very impressive from Valtteri Bottas has been the ability to strike when the iron is hot. At the 2023 F1 Miami GP, the iron was hot and Bottas made the most of it.

An impressive Q3 appearance for the Finnish driver who was starting to get doubted in the F1 paddock this season.

Loser

McLaren

Something went seriously wrong for McLaren from Friday to Saturday and the car lost all competitiveness. It's not too long ago that Lando Norris had put together a lap time in FP2 that was quicker than what a lot of the drivers from the top 4 teams could muster.

Something has certainly gone wrong for the car since then to see the Woking-based squad plummet the way it has in qualifying. Having said, whatever may be the reason, this should bring the team back to earth after two very impressive points-scoring weekends.

