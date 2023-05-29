2023 F1 Monaco GP: Driver Ratings

The 2023 F1 Monaco GP is now done and dusted and we have Max Verstappen once again at the top of the pile. 2023 has been a weird season where tracks like Baku disappoint while Monaco keeps everyone on the edge of their seats.

Looking back at the weekend, there were key learnings from the race and clear winners and losers for the 2023 F1 Monaco GP.

This feature covers something else. This feature is for the superstars of F1, the drivers, as we take a look at how each of them fared during the 2023 F1 Monaco GP. So without further ado, let's get straight to it.

Criteria for rating: When we rate the drivers, there are a few things that we take into consideration. These are:

Performance in both qualifying and race

Results achieved compared to the potential of the car

How many mistakes were made over the weekend

Relative performance against their teammate

2023 F1 Monaco GP: Rating the drivers

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

Red Bull

Max Verstappen (Started: 1st, Finished: 1st)

Rating: 10

The 2023 F1 Monaco GP saw him pull something special out of the hat in qualifying and keep his cool in the race. This was a hard-earned win for Max as he leads the championship by 39 points now.

Sergio Perez (Started: 20th, Finished: 16th)

Rating: 2

A weekend from hell for Perez. Crashed in Q1 and then played bumper wheels in the race multiple times. A P16 finish in a Red Bull is a disaster, to say the least.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc (Started: 6th, Finished: 6th)

Rating: 8.5

Charles was stunning in qualifying and if it was not for the penalty he received, a P3 start was in the bank and so was a podium. In the end, the Ferrari driver finishes the race in the same position as he started.

Carlos Sainz (Started: 4th, Finished: 8th)

Rating: 7

Sainz was a bit overanxious during the race as the Alpine of Esteban Ocon frustrated him at the start of the race. The move on Ocon was not even marginal in any which way and should not have been made.

The spin in Mirabeau ended whatever hopes of a strong result he had at the 2023 F1 Monaco GP.

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton (Started: 5th, Finished: 4th)

Rating: 8.5

It was a recovery drive of sorts for the Mercedes driver throughout the weekend. Lewis struggled through the entire qualifying, only to somehow out-qualify his teammate. Even though he was a bit unlucky with the rain, he got the jump on Russell and finished 4th. A strong overall result on a weekend where Lewis struggled far too much.

George Russell (Started: 8th, Finished: 5th)

Rating: 7

The overall result might seem decent, but Russell did not have a weekend that matched his impeccable standards. A mistake in qualifying hurt his grid position. Then, a mistake on the intermediate tires took his podium away. A weekend of missed opportunities for the Mercedes driver.

Alpine

Pierre Gasly (Started: 7th, Finished: 7th)

Rating: 7.5

Gasly won't be happy after the 2023 F1 Monaco GP as his teammate was the one who got the podium for the team. The true gap came up in qualifying when Gasly could not keep up with Ocon. As a result, the starting position was not as good for Pierre, and hence a P7 was the best he could do.

Esteban Ocon (Started: 3rd, Finished: 3rd)

Rating: 10

This was just excellence personified by Esteban Ocon. The driver's qualifying lap was stunning and so was his in-lap when he pitted to prevent Lewis Hamilton's undercut. Fun Fact: Ocon has a podium this season but Sainz or Russell or even Stroll don't.

McLaren

Lando Norris (Started: 10th, Finished: 9th)

Rating: 7

Norris might feel there was more on the table for the 2023 F1 Monaco GP after the compromised Q3 on Saturday. Overall, he did a good job by scoring points for McLaren but not the best of weekends for the driver in terms of keeping the car away from the wall.

Oscar Piastri (Started: 11th, Finished: 10th)

Rating: 6.5

Excellent job to be less than a tenth away from Norris during qualifying. The race was strong as well as he made the most of the rain to get the jump on Tsunoda and score a point.

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas(Started: 15th, Finished: 11th)

Rating: 6

An average weekend for Bottas where it did appear that he was going to make a strong impression. As the 2023 F1 Monaco GP progressed, Alfa Romeo kept falling back and so did Bottas.

Guanyu Zhou (Started: 19th, Finished: 13th)

Rating: 5

Just like his teammate, Zhou was unable to make an impression in machinery that got constantly worse as the session unravelled.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso (Started: 2nd, Finished: 2nd)

Rating: 10

Sublime as always from Alonso. That qualifying lap from him was magic as he used that lap to secure his best result for Aston Martin (P2).

Lance Stroll (Started: 14th, Finished: DNF)

Rating: 2

That was just a shambolic weekend for Lance. Poor in qualifying, and equally poor in the race, means he does not score any points for two races in a row.

Haas F1

Kevin Magnussen (Started: 17th, Finished: DNF)

Rating: 5

While Kevin pulled off a magnificent overtake on Sargeant, it's hard to understand what else he did in the entire race. Being kept out on slicks on a wet 2023 F1 Monaco GP track is a recipe for disaster and Magnussen ended up retiring soon after.

Nico Hulkenberg (Started: 18th, Finished: 17th)

Rating: 5

Hulkenberg had a weekend from hell himself. First, it was the incident early in the race, then he was incorrectly served the penalty. It was just not the German's day and that won't change anytime soon.

AlphaTauri

Nyck de Vries (Started: 12th, Finished: 12th)

Rating: 6

Overall, a positive 2023 F1 Monaco GP for De Vries. He kept his nose clean and was within striking distance of his team. However, the gap to Yuki on track was close to 40 seconds at one point. That's just a huge gap between two drivers in the same car. Still, a cleaner weekend for De Vries, one that he can build on.

Yuki Tsunoda (Started: 9th, Finished: 15th)

Rating: 8

Yuki had another strong outing this weekend as the Japanese driver was running in P9 for most of the race. Losing out in the end due to issues with the brakes would hurt, but still a strong 2023 F1 Monaco GP for Yuki.

Williams

Alex Albon (Started: 13th, Finished: 14th)

Rating: 7

The Williams just didn't have anything to give in the 2023 F1 Monaco GP and even though the driver tries, there wasn't much he could do with it. A P14 is the best Albon could manage this time around.

Logan Sargeant (Started: 16th, Finished: 18th)

Rating: 5

Another weekend where Logan showed decent potential in Free Practice before failing to replicate in the race. The American is showing why Piastri beat him in the junior categories as the two drivers appear to be on a different level in terms of maturity and growth.

