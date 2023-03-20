2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP: 5 key takeaways

The 2023 Saudi Arabian GP saw Sergio Perez win his first race of the season and make it 2 in 2 for Red Bull.

Moreover, the race saw him go head to head with his illustrious teammate Max Verstappen and surprisingly come out on top. The track at Jeddah has been home to some of the more spectacular races in the last few seasons. Crashes have been very common, and so have been the stoppages and collisions.

However, there was a more straightforward race this time, with the only thing that surprised many was the lack of twists and turns. Nevertheless, after all is said and done and the teams pack their bags, what are the key takeaways from the race? Let's take a look.

#1 2023 Saudi Arabian GP confirmed the worst fears of many

If the race in Bahrain was a teaser of how the 2023 F1 season could pan out, the race confirmed those apprehensions. Red Bull hold almost a second-a-lap advantage over the second-fastest team on the grid, and this gap remains somewhat constant over the short and long stint.

Even with the lead driver struggling with reliability, the result was never in doubt for the Austrian team, and it showed in Perez's lap time in qualifying. The Mexican, who arguably struggles over a single lap, secured a comfortable pole position. The race was not much different either, as Max Verstappen cut through the field like a hot knife through butter.

Russell had claimed after Bahrain that Red Bull could win every race this season. Well, he might be right.

#2 Ferrari out of contention for title after Saudi Arabian GP

The 2023 Saudi Arabian GP was a clear sign, not of Aston Martin usurping Ferrari as the second-best car on the grid, but a sign of Ferrari being forced to be conservative with its power unit.

That does not mean that the Italian team cannot win races this season. It can do so, but when it comes to the title battle, the level of consistency needed is just not there at the moment, which it needs to sort out soon.

#3 Mercedes and McLaren have very unhappy lead drivers

Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes and Lando Norris at McLaren are two drivers who are being forced to work overtime, as the cars produced by the teams have been a major disappointment.

Mercedes are not fighting for a title with their current car, while McLaren arguably have the worst car on the grid. Norris has seemed despondent whenever he has faced up to the media. While PR statements are almost copybook, the inherent frustration is for everyone to see.

Meanwhile, Hamilton's frustration is well documented as well. While a podium or two are possible in the upcoming races, as his teammate George Russell showed, a title battle seems unlikely.

#4 New kids are alright

Oscar Piastri is a brilliant talent. His Q3 appearance in the Saudi Arabian GP qualifying session in McLaren looks even better now if you consider how poor the car was in the race. The team has found an upgrade on Daniel Ricciardo; there's no doubt about it.

Logan Sargeant has been snapping at the heels of his teammate throughout the first two races. The American kid oozes talent and speed. While there are a few lapses here and there, overall Sargeant appears to be a driver capable of a long career in F1.

Nyck de Vries, though, has not set the world on fire. There's not much to speak about his performances, as the Dutch driver has not shown the ability to be the star performer many have touted him to be. Overall, though, at least two of the three rookies have shown that the future of F1 is in safe hands.

#5 Regulations could get brought into question

The 2023 Saudi Arabian GP showed that Red Bull are in a different league from everyone else. Moreover, the race showed the massive gulf between Red Bull and other teams on the grid.

Was the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP an interesting race? Yes, it was, as Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen battled it out. However, it pales in comparison to what fans saw in 2021 between Verstappen and Hamilton.

The new regulations were meant to compress the field and improve the competition, but it's safe to say that that hasn't happened. The Saudi Arabian GP was won comfortably by Red Bull, so even Liberty media could be closely at what happens in the next few races.

Poll : 0 votes