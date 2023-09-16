2023 F1 Singapore GP: Qualifying predictions

The first day of the 2023 F1 Singapore GP saw Ferrari spring a surprise and end the session at the top of the standings.

It also featured the reigning champions struggling to find the sweet spot with the car and put together a perfect lap. The top five teams were very close to each other and this has certainly left fans thinking that we might be looking at a more competitive weekend from the teams.

Could this be the case? Could the 2023 F1 Singapore GP be the race where Red Bull's unbeaten run comes to an end? Let's take a look at our predictions for qualifying.

#1 Charles Leclerc gets the pole position for the 2023 F1 Singapore GP

Ferrari was very impressive on the first day of running. So much so that it left everyone surprised at the level of performance shown by the team and the kind of lap times both the drivers were able to put together.

Ferrari has been traditionally strong around Singapore and Charles Leclerc in particular has snared a couple of pole positions as well.

While everyone will be keeping an eye on Red Bull and whether the team can find progress overnight, we're backing the Italian squad with its lead driver to secure pole position for the team.

#2 Drivers are going to make a major difference

As we earlier said, the top five teams are all very bunched up at the moment. Ferrari, Red Bull. Mercedes, McLaren, and Aston Martin are all within tenths of each other. When that is the case, it does come down to the driver who can nail the perfect lap in Q3 and secure a great starting position.

Regardless of the revamped Q3, the qualifying session is going to be very crucial because overtaking the 2023 F1 Singapore GP is just not going to be easy.

The final result in qualifying is coming down to the drivers. The one that can nail the perfect lap is going to make the difference.

#3 Red Bull should have an improved showing

The first day of running left a lot of question marks around Red Bull. The car just did not look hooked up in any way and out of traction zones it struggled a lot.

On pace, the car was around 4th or 5th fastest with Sergio Perez having the fastest lap for a Red Bull driver in P7.

With a night of running simulations at hand for Red Bull, expect a turnaround for the team at the 2023 F1 Singapore GP on Saturday. Will it catapult the team to the top? Maybe not, but the team will be much more competitive this weekend.

#4 Alpine does not make it to Q3

Alpine has a podium to its name in two out of the last three races. In Singapore, however, while the team has brought an impressive set of upgrades, it's hard to see them making an impact if we go by the lap times.

The car is a step behind the top five team in terms of performance and it seems that it will be tough to see either Esteban Ocon or Pierre Gasly make it to Q3.

#5 Piastri and Lawson might struggle a bit

This is the first time either Oscar Piastri or Liam Lawson are racing at the F1 Singapore GP and in all fairness, this track takes time to get used to.

The gulf between the two and their fellow teammates was evident on Friday as well and we can expect some of it to continue throughout the weekend.

Both Piastri and Lawson are fine talents but they might struggle a bit during the 2023 F1 Singapore GP qualifying.