2023 F1 Spanish GP: Top 3 teams that desperately need a strong result

The 2023 F1 Spanish GP is a race that will potentially be a showcase for multiple teams on the grid. With the way the entire calendar is made, the European leg is the first opportunity for the teams to bring their major upgrades.

With Imola getting cancelled and Monaco not being a track that is suitable for sweeping the cars, Barcelona has become the perfect destination for bringing upgrades.

The teams will be heading to the 2023 F1 Spanish GP on the back of an eventful race in Monaco this past weekend. The weekend was not the best for everyone. There were certainly teams that would have left the race feeling unfulfilled with the result.

Coming to the 2023 F1 Spanish GP, some of these teams will be hoping to get the bitter taste of the disappointing Monaco weekend out of their mouths. Other teams will, however, be looking to use Barcelona as the perfect opportunity to test their new upgrades and hope that they bring the desired results.

The 2023 F1 Spanish GP race weekend is a very important race where quite a few teams will be desperate for a good result. Which are the teams that are most in need of a good result? Well, let's take a look.

#1 Mercedes

Mercedes need a good Spanish GP

Mercedes introduced a chunk of new upgrades in Monaco and as we could see them, no sidepods concept is a thing of the past. The team has got a bunch of new things on the car that it will be hoping to test this weekend, not only for validation but also for deciding what the course of action will be in the future.

Amongst all of this though, there's one thing that Mercedes would be desperate for and that is a strong 2023 F1 Spanish GP. The team secured a P4-P5 finish in Monaco. But, to be fair, it was a result of Lance Stroll, Sergio Perez, and Ferrari tripping over themselves. The result was not due to the performance of the car but the special circumstances.

The aim of an upgrade is cutting down the lap time for a car. Rumor had it that the team was expecting to shave off two-tenths with its major upgrade. Two-tenths are not massive and to be fair, it might be a very conservative estimate.

Regardless, the aim for Mercedes at the 2023 F1 Spanish GP is the kind of improvement that the car could have over its rivals. In Barcelona, the team will be hoping for results and if it does not find it, then that could make the future a tad tougher for the German outfit.

#2 Ferrari

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

Ferrari is doing more or less the same stuff as it did last season but only in a worse car when it comes to competitiveness. The team is still not operationally optimized. It still has moments where it trips over itself and more often than not, there have been points in races where the team could arguably have done a much better job but couldn't.

The Italian squad has had the same problems plaguing it when it comes to performing under pressure. By the looks of it, Fred Vasseur's answers sound eerily similar to what Mattia Binotto used to say after any strategic goof-up (which were plenty last season)

For the 2023 F1 Spanish GP, Ferrari is supposed to bring parts of its upgrade package aimed at improving overall competitiveness. After a 6-race period of more or less disappointing results, the Italian team will be hoping to put together a more robust weekend.

#3 Alpine

Esteban Ocon

Alpine secured its first podium of the season in Monaco. This made Ocon a podium scorer this season, a feat that drivers like George Russell, Carlos Sainz, and Lance Stroll have been unable to achieve.

Ocon drove a stupendous weekend that saw him put together a stunning qualifying lap, which was followed by a race that was approached with perfection. There are, however, many that feel the team just got lucky as one cannot overtake around Monaco. Ocon did a brilliant job in qualifying, and that more or less secured his podium.

There are many that even feel that the result was a fluke of sorts and expecting something similar at the 2023 F1 Spanish GP would be a far cry. This is precisely the reason why Alpine will be desperate for a strong result.

The team is trying to show that it can hang with the frontrunners. Even if it does not score a podium in Barcelona, but is still very competitive against the top 4, that would be a real win for the team. Alpine will be desperate to prove the doubters wrong at the 2023 F1 Spanish GP and secure a competitive result.

