2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix upgrades: Who has brought what?

The 2024 F1 season is about to begin with the Bahrain GP as the season opener. All 10 teams recently took part in a three-day pre-season test in Bahrain and are now ready to commence the season.

The three days of testing were enough for teams to start working on upgrades and bring them to the first race of the season.

Here is a list of all the new parts teams are bringing for the 2024 season opener.

2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: List of upgrades

Red Bull

Front Wing (performance)

Nose (performance)

Sidepod Inlet (circuit specific)

Floor Edge (performance)

Cooling Louvres (circuit specific)

Coke/Engine Cover (performance)

Front Wing Endplate (performance)

Despite being defending world champions, Red Bull are not taking it easy when it comes to developing their 2024 F1 car. They took a new development path for the RB20 and are already bringing new parts for the first race of the season. While some parts are specific to the Bahrain circuit, others simply focus on the car's performance.

Mercedes

Front Wing (performance)

Sidepod Inlet (performance)

Floor Body (performance)

Coke/Engine Cover (performance)

Beam Wing (performance)

Rear Wing (performance)

Mercedes have also developed a brand new car for 2024, which has improved upon several areas their drivers complained about in the past. For the season opener, they mainly focused on bringing new parts that could push the car's performance.

Ferrari

Sidepod Inlet (performance)

Coke/Engine Cover (performance)

Rear Cover (performance)

Ferrari had a short list of upgrades for the first race of the 2024 F1 season. They only brought a new sidepod inlet, engine cover, and rear cover. During the pre-season testing, the Prancing Horse was second-fastest, only behind Red Bull.

McLaren

Sidepod Inlet (performance)

Coke/Engine Cover (performance)

Floor Edge (performance)

Rear Wing (performance)

McLaren are trying to continue their upward trajectory in 2023 and compete with top teams. They also brought a handful of parts for Bahrain GP to improve the cooling and downforce of the car.

Aston Martin

Front Wing (performance)

Nose (performance)

Floor Body (performance)

Sidepod Inlet (performance)

Floor Edge (performance)

Coke/Engine Cover (performance)

Rear Suspension (performance)

Rear Corner (performance)

Beam Wing (performance)

Aston Martin brought a boatload of new parts for the Bahrain GP. These new parts aim to improve the aerodynamic efficiency, cooling, and downforce of their 2024 F1 challenger. After a steady decline in 2023, the British team is aiming to bounce back to the top and compete with the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari, and McLaren.

Alpine

Front Wing (performance - flow conditioning & local load)

Floor Edge (performance)

Despite working on a brand new platform, Alpine brought the least amount of new parts for the season opener. They only brought a new front wing and floor edge to improve aero balance and airflow around the car.

Williams

Front Wing (performance)

Nose (performance)

Front Suspension (performance)

Floor Body (performance)

Floor Fences (performance)

Sidepod Inlet (performance)

Floor Edge (performance)

Diffuser (performance)

Coke/Engine Cover (circuit specific)

Rear Wing (performance)

Rear Suspension (performance)

Rear Corner (performance)

Beam Wing (circuit specific)

Williams brought the highest number of new parts to the Bahrain GP, which will improve their car's airflow, cooling system, downforce, tire management, and more.

Visa CashApp RB

Front Wing (performance)

Nose (performance)

Front Suspension (performance)

Front Corner (performance)

Floor Body (performance)

Floor Edge (performance)

Diffuser (performance)

Sidepod Inlet (performance)

Coke/Engine Cover (performance)

Cooling Louvres (performance)

Rear Wing (performance)

Red Bull's B team, Visa CashApp RB, were also not shy in bringing loads of upgrades to their car. While some of the parts improve local loads, others improve the airflow and cooling system.

Stake F1 Team

Front Suspension (performance)

Coke/Engine Cover (performance)

Floor Body (performance)

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber brought a new pull-rod front suspension to maximize the efficiency of the aerodynamics. They also brought a new engine cover and floor body to increase the downforce of their C44 car.

Haas

Front Wing Endplate (performance)

Front Wing (performance)

Sidepod Inlet (performance)

Floor Body (performance)

Floor Fences (performance)

Floor Edge (performance)

Coke/Engine Cover (performance)

Front Suspension (performance)

Front Corner (performance)

Rear Suspension (performance)

Rear Corner (performance)

Haas once again brought a plethora of upgraded parts for the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP. These parts improve the overall balance, aerodynamics, and local loads of their car.

The 2024 F1 Bahrain GP starts on Thursday with the first two practice sessions, followed by a third practice session and qualifying on Friday, and the main Grand Prix on Saturday.