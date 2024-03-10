2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Winners and Losers

The 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP ended with Max Verstappen picking up his second win of the season. The Red Bull driver made the most of the car advantage and for the most part, was in a different league than everyone else.

Verstappen was followed home by teammate Sergio Perez, who had a much stronger race in Jeddah compared to his race in Bahrain. The Red Bull duo were followed by Charles Leclerc, who drove a measured race and picked up his first podium of the season. There were quite a few standout performances up and down the grid.

As the curtain closes on the F1 Saudi Arabian GP, who would be happy with the result, and who would be a bit disappointed? Let's take a look.

2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Winner

Max Verstappen and Red Bull

It's no secret that Red Bull is going through a tumultuous time right now and Max Verstappen has inserted himself into the situation as well. In all of this though, one thing doesn't change, and that is the level of performance on track. The Austrian team and the Dutch driver are operating at a brilliant level and we have to give them credit for dominating the F1 Saudi Arabian GP.

Loser

Daniel Ricciardo

This was a poor F1 Saudi Arabian GP from Daniel Ricciardo, as once again, the killer instinct was missing. Ricciardo, of all, would not have been stuck at the back of the grid throughout the race and would have tried to pull off a few audacious moves.

The new Daniel Ricciardo has not shown that killer instinct and continues to be slower than this teammate. The dream of replacing Sergio Perez is secondary now, as the Australian tries to save his seat.

Winner

Ollie Bearman

He came, he saw, and he conquered. The teenage sensation is something brilliant, and it showed throughout the weekend. He adapted himself quickly and was maybe a tad conservative, but that helped him overall.

The 18-year-old is a future F1 superstar and will now have a lot more eyes on him.

Loser

Lewis Hamilton

The race performance was not too bad for Lewis, but the Achilles heel that hurt him was his qualifying. Starting behind George Russell compromised his race and it only got worse when the safety car came out. Throughout the F1 Saudi Arabian GP weekend, Lewis Hamilton looked all at sea, and the result was indicative of just that.

Winner

Haas

Haas is now sixth in the championship, and this was achieved by the brilliant teamwork of its two drivers. The race was a perfect example of what a team can achieve when it thinks on its feet. With Kevin Magnussen being dealt multiple penalties worth 10 seconds each, the driver was out of points contention anyway.

The fact that the team had the presence of mind to identify the opportunity was what stood out. This is a great start to the season for Haas and the team will be looking to build on it.

Loser

Lance Stroll

On one side, Aston Martin has Fernando Alonso, a driver who is going to extract everything from the car. On the other side, we have Lance Stroll. The Canadian ended his race after tapping the wall. There's going to be a serious discussion this year again on whether the Canadian should be in the car.