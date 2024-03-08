2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix upgrades: Who has brought what?

The second race of the 2024 F1 season has already started in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. After the season opener in Bahrain, all 10 teams are getting settled and have learned how their rivals have developed their car for qualifying and race trims.

The Saudi Arabian GP is unique due to the fast-paced Jeddah Corniche circuit. Hence, some teams brought new parts for the race.

Here is a list of all the new upgrades from a few teams for the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP.

2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: List of upgrades

Red Bull

Coke/Engine Cover (Circuit specific)

Rear Wing (Circuit specific)

Beam Wing (Circuit specific)

The defending world champions will be bringing a new engine cover, rear wing, and beam wing that are specifically designed for the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

As mentioned above, the circuit is one of the fastest on the calendar, with long straights and high-speed corners. Hence, Red Bull brought new wings to produce less aerodynamic load.

Mercedes

Rear Corner (Performace)

Mercedes only brought a new rear corner, which is to reduce the load on forward elements. Despite the unique nature of Saudi Arabia's track, the team did not bring any specific wings for it.

Ferrari

Rear Wing (Circuit specific)

Beam Wing (Circuit specific)

Ferrari brought the rear wing from their 2023 F1 car that was used in lower downforce tracks like Jeddah. Its new beam wing will also improve their aerodynamic efficiency.

McLaren

Rear Wing (Circuit specific)

Beam Wing (Circuit specific)

McLaren's upgrades were identical to Ferrari's. It brought a new rear and beam wing that will help the team lower the downforce and drag.

Visa Cash App RB

Coke/Engine (Performance)

Cooling Louvres (Circuit specific)

Front Wing (Circuit specific)

Rear Wing (Circuit specific)

Visa Cash App RB brought the most parts for the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP. While the coke/engine cover was to improve airflow around the bodywork. The cooling louvers will increase airflow through the radiators, and the front and rear wings will reduce drag and load.

Williams

Beam Wing (Circuit specific)

Front Corner (Circuit specific)

The new beam wing from Williams will reduce the downforce and drag of the rear wing, while the new front corner will adjust the brake temperatures to suit the Jeddah circuit.

Aston Martin

Front Corner (Performance)

Rear Wing (Circuit specific)

Finally, Aston Martin has introduced a new front corner part to improve the airflow around the tire. Their new rear wing will help reduce the load and drag around the Jeddah Circuit.

The 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP commenced on Thursday, March 7, with the first two practice sessions. On Friday, March 8, teams will participate in the final practice before the qualifying session. On Saturday, March 9, the main Grand Prix will be held.