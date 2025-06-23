2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast this weekend?

The sport will head to the Red Bull Ring to host its annual Austrian Grand Prix this weekend in Spielberg. The track has become one of the fan favorites ever since its return to the F1 calendar in 2014 and has been a permanent fixture ever since, and even hosted two races in a year twice in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ad

Heading into the Austrian Grand Prix, the driver's championship is finally poised after McLaren missed out on the podium places for the first time in the 2025 season, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris even colliding with each other.

Over the years, the Red Bull Ring has been a good hunting ground for the Austrian team, with Max Verstappen winning the race five times since 2018 and scoring multiple podiums. However, the race weekend last year was also the catalyst for the Milton Keynes-based outfit's slump from the top, which they have not managed to reverse even after 12 months.

Ad

Trending

Apart from the track layout, the weather conditions also play a significant role during the weekend, as it can change at the drop of a hat due to the proximity to the Styrian mountains, creating a microclimate. As per Weather.com, below is the weather forecast for the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix:

Friday - FP1 and FP2

Forecast: Overcast conditions throughout the day.

Temperature: 27°C / 81°F

Chance of precipitation: Less than 20%

Saturday - FP3 and Qualifying

Ad

Forecast: Mostly sunny with hot track temperatures

Temperature: 29°C / 85°F

Chance of precipitation: Less than 5%

Sunday - Race

Forecast: Mostly sunny conditions with high wind speeds.

Highest temperature: 31°C / 88°F

Chance of precipitation: Less than 20%

Ferrari team boss chimes in on the upgrade package for the Austrian Grand Prix

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur stated that they would put upgrades on the SF-25 before the British Grand Prix, which would be the halfway point of the season.

Ad

As per Crash.net, the Frenchman chimed in on the subject and said:

“We will have an upgrade soon, before the UK. And perhaps another one a bit later. Now we are at the end of the life of these regulations, and we all know that when we are bringing something on track, we are more speaking about hundredths than tenths."

Ad

"And if you don't do a good usage of the car well, because the set-up is a bit different, you can lose tenths. A couple of times, on our side at least, and we are not the only one, when we brought upgrades in the past, we also needed one or two races to adapt the car, the set-up to the new version."

Ferrari has had a good record in the current generations at the Austrian Grand Prix and has stood on the podiums in the last three years, including a race win in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More