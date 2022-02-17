3 biggest regulation changes in F1 history

The 2022 F1 season is going to feature a significantly different era. The cars are going to look and behave significantly differently than they have done thus far.

Cars are going to be easier to follow. The complexities on the front wing that were a norm last season will give way to developments in completely different areas, such as car floors.

It will mark the biggest change in regulations since 2014. In the past, when such big regulation change took place, new contenders emerged. On that note, here's a look at three of the biggest rule changes in F1 history:

#1 1994 F1 regulation change

Formula 1 @F1 #ONTHISDAY in 1994, Michael Schumacher celebrates his 10th #F1 win on his 50th start, at the European GP in Jerez http://t.co/Rv7h4UVCyA #ONTHISDAY in 1994, Michael Schumacher celebrates his 10th #F1 win on his 50th start, at the European GP in Jerez http://t.co/Rv7h4UVCyA

The 1994 season is remembered for two massive events: the passing away of Ayrton Senna and the first title win for Michael Schumacher. However, one of the key things responsible for the sudden rise to prominence of Schumacher and his Benetton was the change in F1 regulations.

In one of the biggest changes at the time meant to regularise the way constructors went about building their challengers, the new regulations banned the use of driver aids like active suspension, traction control and four-wheel steering, amongst others.

The change saw Benetton adapt to it quicker than anybody else. They leapfrogged everyone on the grid, and enjoyed a decent headstart at the start of the season that culminated in Schumacher winning his first title.

#2 2009 F1 regulation change

The 2009 regulation change was the first step taken by F1 to make the cars look cleaner.

Till 2008, the tiny yet sophisticated aerodynamic appendages didn't make for the best looking cars. For the 2009 season, F1 moved back to slick tyres, and any aerodynamic devices other than the front and rear wing were banned.

The aim of the regulations was to help improve wheel-to-wheel racing, intending to make cars easier to follow. The season saw Brawn GP (Formerly Honda) take the lead with the innovative double diffuser. The impressive innovation helped Jenson Button clinch his first and only Formula 1 championship title.

#3 2014 F1 regulation change

ShellMotorsportTeam @ShellMotorsport In 2014, F1 engines are changing significantly - we've been working with Ferrari on these changes since 2011 >> http://t.co/Bl5WBJ8C3h In 2014, F1 engines are changing significantly - we've been working with Ferrari on these changes since 2011 >> http://t.co/Bl5WBJ8C3h

Arguably the biggest change in the history of the sport was the 2014 regulation change. They mandated the use of V6 Turbo hybrid engines and sweeping changes in the dimensions of front and rear wings.

The regulations gave Mercedes a huge headstart over everyone else. The team built a turbo engine that was several notches ahead of anything produced by any other manufacturer at the time.

Mercedes would go on to sweep both drivers' and constructors' titles for most of the era because of the advantage it had with its power unit.

