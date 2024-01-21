3 F1 drivers that cannot afford a bad 2024 season

The start of every F1 season is a time of hope for everyone. This is the time when everyone is looking ahead to the season with the objective of doing better this time around than they did in the previous year.

For some drivers, this optimism turns into reality as the season progresses. These drivers make much-needed improvement and everything works according to the plan. For others, however, this doesn't happen and the season doesn't go to plan.

There are a few drivers, however, on the current F1 grid that cannot afford to have a bad season in 2024. Let's take a look.

#1 Logan Sargeant (Williams F1)

The knives were out already in 2023 for Logan as his performance was just not good enough to continue in F1. James Vowles and Williams have shown faith in him and are giving him another season. The American has potential, he's shown it in the junior categories as well.

Having said that, he will not get another opportunity in F1 if he fails miserably in 2024 as well. Logan Sargeant needs a stronger season this time around and just can't afford a repeat of what happened last year when he finished the season 21st with one point.

Sergio Perez is in the last year of his current contract at Red Bull and the Mexican was able to continue for this year as well by the skin of his teeth. The hounds are after that second seat alongside Max Verstappen. Perez himself has not helped matters by dropping an absolute stinker in 2023 where he only won two races.

The 2024 F1 season will see contenders for the Red Bull seat trying to stake their claim. To keep his seat, Sergio Perez needs to make major strides in his qualifying performance. The Mexican has just been too far behind when it comes to that and it has impacted him in the races.

If he is, however, unable to get that done and show the team that he can deliver the goods, the seat won't be his anymore and with that, arguably his last opportunity to race for a top team will be gone.

#3 Daniel Ricciardo

While the spotlight would be on Sergio Perez, rest assured Daniel Ricciardo cannot afford to have a bad season in 2024. The driver had left F1 at the end of 2022 because he felt the motivation was waning. Since then, driving the Red Bull in the Pirelli test brought him back and he had a big smile on his face.

Daniel, however, has come back with only one objective, to drive for a team with which he can fight at the front. The path for him is clear. Beat Yuki Tsunoda at AlphaTauri, show how good you are and you get the seat at the expense of Sergio Perez.

If he doesn't, however, then one has to question if he would be interested in sticking around in a midfield team like AlphaTauri.