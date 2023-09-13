3 F1 drivers who could be a better fit for Red Bull than Sergio Perez

The Sergio Perez-Red Bull partnership seems on its last leg at the moment. With the not-so-impressive outings from the Mexican compounding the already disinterested attitude of Helmut Marko, it does appear that the marriage might be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

In all of this though, there is one thing that needs to be questioned. It is about the alternatives that Red Bull could be eying if it wants to replace Sergio Perez. This feature is all about that as we take a look at possible options that could replace the Mexican on the team.

Before we go ahead, let's clarify one thing, Lando Norris is not a good option to replace Sergio Perez. Here's why.

Possible better options for Red Bull than Sergio Perez

#1 Daniel Ricciardo

Pros

Daniel Ricciardo is one name that tends to be the most logical choice in the eyes of many. The Australian is a proven entity, Red Bull adores him and so do the sponsors. After Lewis Hamilton, Ricciardo might be the most marketable driver in F1 and it was far too obvious when the driver made his return this season.

To add to this, lest we forget, Ricciardo is arguably the most competitive teammate that Max Verstappen has had in his career and Red Bull was unhappy that he left in 2018.

Cons

Well, it has to be the two years at McLaren, isn't it? Those two years shook his confidence as he admitted later on as well. The driver's return with AlphaTauri was somewhat impressive but too short-lived to jump to any conclusions.

If Red Bull does take this route, it might be too risky because Daniel is arguably an unproven quantity at the moment.

#2 Nico Hulkenberg

Pros

One of the major reasons has to be the stunning qualifying performances that Hulkenberg has pulled out on his return to the sport. The German has been very impressive in finding the absolute limit on soft tires and even in a car like Haas, he's shined whenever he's had the opportunity.

Hulkenberg has been the perennial 'what-if' guy in F1. A driver that almost signed with Ferrari in 2014, Mercedes in 2013, and even Red Bull in 2021. He's hungry for success and he might just be the talent that supplements Max Verstappen in a manner that Sergio Perez has been unable to.

Cons

This might come down to how Sergio Perez got the better of Nico Hulkenberg in two of the three seasons as teammates in Force India. To add to this, a driver who has been this highly rated and still not picked by a top team might just be missing something that teams can put a finger on.

#3 Alex Albon

Pros

It is ironic that Alex Albon was Sergio Perez's predecessor at Red Bull and now he might just be the right driver to replace him. The Williams driver has been very impressive this season. In terms of performance and consistency, he's right up there with the top drivers.

It does appear that once he was able to unleash himself from the shackles of Red Bull, he became a much better driver. In terms of what he's shown on the track, it's hard to question if Alex Albon does get picked up by Red Bull as Max Verstappen's teammate.

Cons

Well, if the driver could not cut it in the Red Bull environment in 2020, what is the guarantee that he will be able to succeed now? Alex Albon was completely dominated and almost buried by Max Verstappen's level of performance during their stint as teammates.

There's no indication that Verstappen's tenacious driving has deterred in any which way. In that case, could Alex Albon get the job done? That's a question Red Bull might need to answer if it opts to bring him back.