3 F1 drivers desperate for a strong 2022 US GP

The 2022 F1 US GP comes at a critical juncture on the calendar. A cloud hangs over the race due to the impending repercussions of Red Bull's cost cap breach. Heading into the race weekend, a lot of intrigue and attention exists over what's going to happen.

Meanwhile, there are a few drivers who would be heading to Austin with a purpose in mind: to make a statement and showcase their talent. Who are these drivers? Let's find out!

#1 Mick Schumacher (Haas F1)

Mick Schumacher's future at Haas is still a question mark with reports of the American team looking to sign the experienced Nico Hulkenberg in his place. The German has shown significant improvements this season after a below-par first few races where he had significant crashes. Even in the last race in Suzuka, despite not having any kind of meaningful running on Friday and Saturday, Schumacher out-qualified his teammate.

Even in the race, the driver was P10 when Haas decided to gamble a high-risk strategy by not pitting him for intermediates. The comments made by Gene Haas lead to one key conclusion: the writing is on the wall for the driver. He's not getting the seat at Haas and whatever the reason, he has just fallen out of favor with the team.

Having said that, there is still a seat left on the grid for which Schumacher is a contender: as Nicholas Latifi's replacement at Williams. The German is in contention as he competes with F2 racer Logan Sargeant for that seat. At the 2022 F1 US GP, Mick Schumacher will be hoping to snatch a point or two this weekend and raise his stock as the driver market nears its close.

#2 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Lewis Hamilton was excited for the second half of the season after a buoyant run to the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP. He had scored five podiums in a row that included three P3 and two P2 finishes. Meanwhile, his team, Mercedes, had just scored pole position in Hungary with George Russell and things were looking up for the outfit. There was this plank regulation as well that was supposed to bring Mercedes closer to the front.

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton Don’t ever forget your power. Don’t ever forget your purpose. Don’t ever forget that I’m rooting for you. Don’t ever forget your power. Don’t ever forget your purpose. Don’t ever forget that I’m rooting for you. https://t.co/yKHdD3BUPa

The second half of the season, however, has been a disappointment for Hamilton. Since the summer break, the Mercedes driver has somewhat fallen off the wagon. The crash in Spa was uncharacteristic, his drive in Singapore was not the most impressive, and even the race in Suzuka, where he was unable to overtake an Alpine for more than 25 laps, was not what you would expect from him.

With just four races left in the season, the Mercedes driver is now 27 points behind his teammate George Russell. Whatever the reason, losing out to your teammate does not look good. Especially when he's a young driver who is trying to be your successor on the team. The seven-time champion will be heading to the 2022 F1 US GP intending to put together a brilliant weekend after a string of not-so-impressive ones recently.

#3 Fernando Alonso (Alpine F1)

Fernando Alonso was furious with his team after the 2022 F1 Japanese GP. The driver had repeatedly requested to be pitted early for the intermediates but was overruled by the team only to pull the trigger with just a handful of laps left in the race. The Spaniard finished the race P7 as a result while his teammate Esteban Ocon finished P4.

The result helped Ocon extend his points lead over Alonso to 13 points with just four races left. What we all know about the Spaniard is that he is someone who hates losing, especially if it is his teammate.

The Spaniard will be keeping a close eye on the 13-point deficit and will want to right that wrong. Now, there is surely a case to be made about the points lost by the Spaniard because of the bad luck that he has had all season, but that is something which a points standing does not reflect!

As F1 heads to Austin, Alonso will be hoping to start closing down that gap before he leaves Alpine and moves to Aston Martin next season.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes