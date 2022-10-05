3 F1 drivers desperate for a strong Japanese GP

F1 returns to the iconic track at Suzuka after a gap of three years. The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have prevented the sport from finding its way back to the east Asian nation. This time around though, things are quite different compared to the last time F1 was at this track. This time around, the best power unit in the sport is one that is made in Japan.

German giant Mercedes has finally fallen and Red Bull has picked up the reins and run with it. We have a fresh face in Max Verstappen as the champion and he's looking to secure his second consecutive title on Honda's home turf.

The season is coming to a close now as we're looking at four more races after the one this weekend. The race in Japan comes at a critical juncture. Many drivers still have their wounds fresh from the disappointment of Singapore, while others are trying to secure their future in the sport.

Muhd.Baqi @muhdbaqiismail



Technical, Commitment, Maximum Speed, Precision.



Suzuka Circuit!



The track at Suzuka has always been a place where men are separated from the boys. This is a track that weeds out extraordinary talent from the ordinary and quite a few drivers will be desperate for a strong result.

Who are these drivers? Let's find out as we take a look at the drivers desperate for a strong result at the 2022 F1 Japanese GP.

#1 Mick Schumacher (Haas F1)

Mick Schumacher is driving for his F1 career. There are no two ways about that. There was an outside chance that he would finish the 2022 F1 Singapore GP in points but the collision with George Russell made sure that did not happen. The key takeaway from that weekend, however, was Schumacher getting out-qualified by teammate Kevin Magnussen.

Haas F1 Team @HaasF1Team



#HaasF1 #SingaporeGP "We had the pace for points and unfortunately we just got unlucky. Nonetheless, we’re going to Suzuka with a good feeling.” "We had the pace for points and unfortunately we just got unlucky. Nonetheless, we’re going to Suzuka with a good feeling.”#HaasF1 #SingaporeGP https://t.co/bPaIByEnya

The German needs to definitively and consistently beat Magnussen if he has to retain that seat. Is he doing that right now? Not really; his performances have improved but he's not a definitively better driver at Haas. The Japanese GP this weekend will be one of the last opportunities for Mick Schumacher to lay claim to that seat. Consequently, he will be desperate to prove how good he can be in an F1 car.

#2 Esteban Ocon(Alpine)

Esteban Ocon's season post-summer break has been far from impressive. He has been unable to get into the groove and have a normal weekend. He's had to serve grid penalties in two of the four races since the summer break and has had poor qualifying performances in Singapore and Zandvoort.

In terms of performance, the young French driver is starting to get overshadowed by the undeniable brilliance of Fernando Alonso in the last few races. The Spaniard leaves the team at the end of the season with Pierre Gasly appearing to be a likely replacement for next season.

If Ocon aspires to be the team leader, he has to change this narrative. At the Japanese GP this weekend, Esteban Ocon will be desperate to get one over his teammate after a worrying patch of four races.

#3 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Lewis Hamilton's Singapore outing was shambolic at best. The Mercedes driver had errors sprayed all over the weekend at different stages that resulted in him leaving the island nation with a P9 finish.

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton To say it’s been a weekend of highs and lows is an understatement. Thank you always to the team for their hard work and for keeping the momentum going. Thank you to all the fans too. We’ll keep our heads down, keep fighting, and come back stronger in Japan. To say it’s been a weekend of highs and lows is an understatement. Thank you always to the team for their hard work and for keeping the momentum going. Thank you to all the fans too. We’ll keep our heads down, keep fighting, and come back stronger in Japan. https://t.co/ZQfHQM3eso

If there is one thing that Lewis Hamilton has made his name with in his illustrious career, it has been his ability to bounce back after a bad weekend.

The Mercedes driver heads to a track where he has not been as successful as some other tracks. Suzuka has not been as kind to the Briton as tracks like Silverstone, Hungaroring, or Singapore. Having said that, his win at the 2014 F1 Japanese GP was an iconic drive as he mastered the treacherous wet conditions and beat his championship rival, Nico Rosberg.

Hamilton is looking at a rather peculiar statistic as the 2022 F1 season draws to a close. He's P6 in the championship at the moment, which is his worst standing since the V6 Turbo hybrids were introduced. He's also behind his teammate in the standings and for the first time in his career, he's not won a race in the championship season.

If things end this way, this could be the worst season of the seven-time champion's career. A driver as competitive as Hamilton would not want that to happen and will be desperate to secure a good result this weekend.

