3 F1 drivers who could replace Esteban Ocon at Alpine

Esteban Ocon and Alpine will part ways at the end of the 2024 F1 season. This was on the cards after Monaco, but even before that, Ocon was rumored to be in talks with multiple squads.

For Alpine, however, to make an announcement this early without announcing a replacement shows that the team made a decision before having a clear idea of the succession plan. Esteban Ocon has been part of the team since 2020 and has been the most successful driver for the squad as he won a race in 2021.

Replacing Ocon will not be easy with the drivers left on the market but there are still a few who could make their way to Alpine. Let's take a look at the top 3 possible replacements for the French driver.

Trending

Replacements for Esteban Ocon at Alpine

#1 Jack Doohan

Jack Doohan is arguably in pole position to secure a place in Alpine as Esteban Ocon's replacement. The Australian has been impressive in his junior career, where he contended for both Formula 2 and Formula 3 titles. He's impressed Alpine since day 1 and has been the chosen one should one of the main drivers leave.

With Esteban Ocon on his way out of the team, Doohan is the frontrunner to take over in 2025. Having a motorsport legend as your father is certainly something that keeps Jack aware of how things work in F1 and will make the transition as smooth as possible.

#2 Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher is a driver who seemingly caught the eye of Bruno Famin. Schumacher's first stint in Formula 1 was not that good, and as a result, the driver was shown the door by Haas. His run in WEC with Alpine has seemingly turned heads, not just because of his work ethic, but also because of his pace in the car.

Bruno Famin has admitted that the German is someone that Alpine would consider for a seat. He will be in contention against Jack Doohan for a possible return to the sport. His prior F1 experience could come in handy here as the team might look for an experienced hand alongside Gasly.

#3 Yuki Tsunoda

A wildcard for the seat appears to be Yuki Tsunoda. The young Japanese driver has been impressive in 2024 and has outshined Daniel Ricciardo in a manner that's somewhat surprising for many.

Tsunoda is not getting the much sought-after promotion to Red Bull and senior team. And if that's the case, he's looking around at the moment, and a seat in Alpine replacing Esteban Ocon would be a perfect scenario for him.

For Alpine, however, the issue could be with Yuki Tsunoda having already comprehensively lost to Gasly during their time together. That's something that could work against him in the long run.