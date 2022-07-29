3 F1 teams desperate for a strong 2022 Hungarian GP

The 2022 F1 Hungarian GP is one of the most crucial races this season. With this being the last race before the summer break, teams are already recalibrating their targets as compared to what they were before the start of the season.

To be honest, the new regulations have not been kind to multiple teams this season. Unlike Red Bull, a team that is somewhat running away with the championship, there is almost a sense of shock and despair for other teams on the grid right now.

At the Hungaroring, teams will be hoping to end the first half of the season on a high and not go into the summer break disappointed. For some, it's not as much hope but desperation where they need a strong result to make a statement. Which teams are we talking about? Let's find out as we take a look at the top 3 teams desperate for a strong result at the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP.

#3 Haas F1

It's almost impossible to define the kind of season Haas has had this year. The car has been strong in some races and in others, it has been a bit of a dud. Then in between all these races, random incidents or sometimes even luck has pulled the team back when that was not supposed to happen.

Despite all of this, one thing that we can confidently say about Haas' 2022 F1 season is that it is certainly an improvement with the results it has been achieving on track, compared to the last two years.

This F1 weekend, the team is bringing its first and only set of upgrades to the track, and these upgrades are expected to bring something significant to the car. With only one of the two drivers getting the upgrade, it would be interesting to see what kind of gulf in speed exists between them.

For Haas' sake, the gap needs to be considerable between the two drivers and it needs to show the kind of progress the team has made with its upgrades. The American outfit is desperate for a strong showing at the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP as its season depends on it.

#2 Aston Martin F1

It's public knowledge that Aston Martin was courting Sebastian Vettel to sign an extension with the team. It is also public knowledge that Vettel was having second thoughts when it came to continuing his career with Aston Martin or even just retiring from the sport.

Before that, a new B-spec version was introduced in Barcelona with the expectation of bringing this seismic shift into the fortunes of the team. By the looks of it, that hasn't happened. A decent run of form that included points in Baku and Monaco was followed by multiple Q1 eliminations for both the drivers in subsequent races.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin has certainly got a long-term project in place and with multiple signings from teams like Red Bull, the future could be bright if the team brings its house in order.

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team @AstonMartinF1



- Sebastian Vettel. Four times an



Tap to watch Seb's touching video. "My goals have shifted from winning races and Championships to seeing my children grow, passing on my values and being able to learn from them."- Sebastian Vettel. Four times an #F1 World Champion, forever a family man.Tap to watch Seb's touching video. "My goals have shifted from winning races and Championships to seeing my children grow, passing on my values and being able to learn from them." - Sebastian Vettel. Four times an #F1 World Champion, forever a family man. 💚Tap to watch Seb's touching video. ⬇️

For the Silverstone-based outfit, the situation looks much clearer now. Sebastian Vettel has announced his retirement and he's out of the picture. Now, the most important question for the team is who it is going to sign next. It needs a strong driver who can perform at a high level. Having said that, it also needs to show potential for improvement, for a top driver to sign.

With this weekend being the last race before Aston Martin starts finding replacements for Vettel, it needs to show up and put together a strong performance at the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP.

#1 Ferrari

Well, if we go by what Matita Binotto is targeting at the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP then it's a "1-2" for Ferrari. Yes, not just a hard-fought win, or a dominant win even for that matter, but a '1-2' finish.

If we go back to the end of the 2022 F1 Australian GP, the signs were ominous for Red Bull. Ferrari had won 2 of the first 3 races while Max Verstappen had DNF'd in as many races. In terms of the championship fight, pundits and fans alike had started counting out Red Bull and termed Ferrari as the favorites.

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari



Ti vogliamo bene,

Best of luck for your future challenges in life



#essereFerrari @f1 It’s been an honour to share so many memories with you in Formula 1. Looking forward to enjoying the last few races together in the paddock.Ti vogliamo bene, #Seb5 Best of luck for your future challenges in life@f1 It’s been an honour to share so many memories with you in Formula 1. Looking forward to enjoying the last few races together in the paddock.Ti vogliamo bene, #Seb5 ❤️Best of luck for your future challenges in life 👊 #essereFerrari🔴 @f1 https://t.co/JiLO6WiowX

9 races, 3 DNFs, and countless strategic disasters later, Charles Leclerc is all but out of the championship. In terms of desperation? Yes, it's fair to say that the team is desperate to score a strong result this weekend. Now, having said that, the track layout works in Ferrari's favor and should give the team an edge over Red Bull.

There is one added factor though, rain! Rain is forecast on both Saturday and Sunday. For a team that has made a mockery of its season with its questionable-at-best racing IQ, rain is probably not the best news for it.

