3 F1 teams desperate for a strong 2022 Spanish GP

The 2022 F1 Spanish GP is going to be the destination where the pecking order could potentially be looking at a reset. As F1 returns to Europe after a detour to Miami, teams are expected to bring some major upgrades to their cars with the hope of making significant improvements in the pecking order.

Having said that, some teams are probably going to be more desperate than others for their upgrades to work, while others will have their entire season depending on the same. For these teams, the stakes have not been any higher this season and they know that for them to salvage this season, they need this set of upgrades to get them back on track. In this piece, we take a look at the top 3 teams that are desperate for a strong showing at the Spanish GP.

3 teams desperate for a strong Spanish GP

#1 Mercedes

Mercedes is one team that has featured more than the others in this section. The eight-time constructors' champion finds itself in a mess this season. The car that was supposed to have a radical "no-sidepod" design has been a tough beast to tame. Not only that, the team does not seem to have many ideas on how to make it faster and more competitive.

After the Miami GP, there were signs of positivity from the Mercedes camp regarding their challenger, and the team is expected to bring something sizeable to the Spanish GP. Whatever that is, it better propel Mercedes into contention at the front of the grid because if it doesn't, it won't be beyond the realms of possibility that the German team cuts its losses and switches focus to next season.

#2 Alpine

Alpine is a team that has almost always had a positive outlook towards a race weekend. Having said that, the team has grossly underperformed this season, suffering from Fernando Alonso's horrendous luck in 2022. Simultaneously, it has found it hard to even be the leader of the midfield. After the first couple of races where it found itself fourth in the championship standings, the consequent races have been an eye-opener as Alfa Romeo and McLaren have leapfrogged the French team.

The team is bringing new wings to the Spanish GP and will be hoping for a return to the front of the midfield and an end to Alonso's bad luck within the team.

#3 Aston Martin

The Spanish Grand Prix has to be the race where Aston Martin turns it around. The Silverstone-based squad has been in the dumps this season as its challenger suffers from excessive porpoising. At Barcelona, the team is bringing a "semi-new" car with significant changes to the sidepods, rear wings, and the floor.

The Spanish GP could just be the race to decide which way Aston Martin's 2022 season will go. If it has a good outing with Stroll (the only driver that gets the upgrade), it could mark a turnaround for the team. If the weekend is not that impressive, Aston Martin might just be forced into a season of obscurity at the back of the grid.

