3 F1 teams that could surprise this season

The 2022 F1 season is expected to feature quite a few storylines that are already starting to develop. A renewed rivalry between Mercedes and Red Bull, a new player that gives them a run for their money, and the pecking order completely turning on its head are some of the possibilities.

Yet, before the season has even begun, there are a few teams that are in prime position to cause an upset. These outfits are expected to break the mold and surprise everyone as they exceed expectations. In this piece, we'll take a look at some of the teams that could be a surprise this season.

#3 McLaren

Compete for the title

When considering teams that could be contending for the title this season, names like Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari are usually prime candidates. McLaren, however, has been slowly but surely carving its way closer to the front in the last few seasons.

The Woking-based outfit picked up its first win in close to a decade at Monza last season and finished fourth in the constructors' championship behind Ferrari. Not many, however, remember that McLaren achieved that despite fighting a huge handicap of having to switch to the Mercedes engine and working almost exclusively on the rear of the car throughout the season.

McLaren in 2022 has a great pair of drivers within the team, it has momentum on its side and, to add to that, it does not carry the burden of expectations like the other teams. With the way the team has progressed in the last few seasons, it could be the dark horse of the 2022 F1 championship.

#2 Alpha Tauri

Jump to the front of the midfield

Alpha Tauri had a bittersweet F1 season in 2021. The car they built was arguably the fifth-fastest throughout the season. Yet, the team finished sixth in the championship owing to its inconsistency and Yuki Tsunoda not getting to grips with the car.

For the 2022 F1 season, when it comes to strong midfield contenders, teams like Aston Martin and Alpine are expected to get the job done and leapfrog Alpha Tauri owing to the depth of resources they possess. In the last two seasons, however, the Italian team's challenger has more than held its own against these competitors. Additionally, this season, it could feature a more consistent front, with the team learning from its mistakes last season and Tsunoda maturing in his role.

This could surprise everyone, with the Red Bull sister team jumping to the front of the midfield.

#1 Haas F1

Become a strong midfield contender

The last two seasons for Haas have left a lot to be desired. The team suffered the most from the engine penalty faced by Ferrari in 2020 and dropped down the pecking order. Before the 2021 F1 season had even begun, the team made the decision to shift its focus entirely to the 2022 regulations.

As a result, the team hasn't featured in discussions about the grid for some time now. This season, however, could change things for the American outfit in a big way. The team's decision to switch focus to the new regulations before anybody else did is surely expected to have an impact. To add to this, the Ferrari power unit's return to competitiveness will help the team further.

In the 2022 season, Haas could just be the surprise of the season if it jumps multiple slots from being a backmarker to being a midfield contender.

