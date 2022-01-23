3 memorable home race podium celebrations of F1 2021

If there's anything better than finishing an F1 race on the podium, it is finishing one on the podium on your very own home soil. As seen from the lack of fans at several races during the first half of the 2020 season, audiences bring a certain kind of energy to a Grand Prix. When fans have a driver or team belonging to their country to root for, the atmosphere can be absolutely wild. In the 2021 season, three drivers tasted the podium champagne in front of their respective home crowds.

It is worth noting that Charles Leclerc took pole at the Monaco Grand Prix, with Ferrari appearing quick enough to fight for his first home Grand Prix victory. Unfortunately, the Monegasque was ruled out of the race because of gearbox problems.

Here are the 3 momentous podium celebrations at home grands prix of F1 2021

#1 Lewis Hamilton - British Grand Prix

Formula 1 @F1



Lewis Hamilton wins his 8th British Grand Prix



#BritishGP #F1 Incredible scenes at Silverstone!Lewis Hamilton wins his 8th British Grand Prix Incredible scenes at Silverstone! Lewis Hamilton wins his 8th British Grand Prix 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 https://t.co/vv6jF6q2Hh

Lewis Hamilton celebrated his eighth home soil victory at the British Grand Prix in July last year. Hamilton occupied the place on the front row behind his title rival Max Verstappen. The Briton, however, made a sensational getaway with unmatched straight-line speed. As he chased the Red Bull down on the opening lap, a collision between the two leading F1 cars knocked Verstappen out of the race and brought out a red flag. From the restart, the majority of the race was led by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. The hunt was certainly not made easy for Hamilton, who had to serve a ten-second penalty for causing the collision on the opening lap at the Copse corner.

The Briton, however, was charging in. With a mere two laps to go, the 37-year-old passed the Ferrari in the same corner he previously collided with the Red Bull and went on to win his eighth consecutive British Grand Prix. He drove an iconic victory lap, waving the Union Jack in front of a thrilled audience, and celebrated the win with his fans in some of the most heartwarming scenes at Silverstone. He also managed to significantly reduce the points gap to F1 championship leader Verstappen, making the victory even sweeter.

#2 Sergio Perez - Mexican Grand Prix

The 2021 Mexican Grand Prix saw Sergio Perez become the first Mexican driver to stand on the F1 podium at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Perez drove a dream race on his home soil and was voted Driver of the Day for a strong drive that ended behind only the two championship leaders. While the 31-year-old was unable to pass Lewis Hamilton in the course of the race, he did become the first Mexican driver to lead his home race.

He was cheered on by over 140,000 fans and, most importantly, his family, making the podium ever-so enjoyable. The most excited man during the post-race celebrations was none other than Perez's father, who stole the show. With pride and happiness plastered across his face, Antonio Perez made the Mexican GP one of the most memorable home race celebrations of the season. The event will surely go down as one of the most special races of Checo's career in F1.

#3 Max Verstappen - Dutch Grand Prix

The skies were painted orange in October last year, when Max Verstappen crossed the checkered flag at Zandvoort ahead of everyone. The Red Bull driver won the Dutch Grand Prix and gave the "Orange Army" a massive reason to celebrate. He triumphed in his home race and also managed to maintain his lead in the championship against Lewis Hamilton. The Dutchman had an absolute dream start from pole position and comfortably led the majority of the 72-lap race. He made absolutely no mistakes throughout the Grand Prix and the roar from his fans only gave him the confidence to drive one of the most mature races of his career. Parading around with the Dutch flag, Max Verstappen celebrated a sensational win in his home country.

Edited by Anurag C