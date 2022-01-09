Sergio Perez reportedly expecting a third baby with wife Carola Martinez

Sergio Perez and his wife are reportedly expecting a baby. The Red Bull driver married his wife Carola Martinez in June 2018. The couple has two beautiful children, Sergio Perez Jr., and Carlota.

As reported by the American Post, Martinez teased her followers on her Instagram story at the end of 2021 with a video of her baby bump. The post was received as an indication that the couple is expecting a third addition to the family very soon.

At the time of writing, the couple had neither commented on this development, nor confirmed the pregnancy. The Instagram story, however, was captioned, “Baby, coffee and children”, indicating that they will soon be blessed with a child. Interestingly, Perez and Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin are the only two drivers on the grid for the 2022 season, who are married.

Checo, as he's commonly referred to, is the son of Antonio Perez Garibay and Marilú Mendoza de Pérez. He is the youngest of three siblings, all of whom are also associated with motorsport. His family provides a pillar of support for him, as evidenced by his father's overwhelming response to the Mexican's podium at his home Grand Prix.

Why is Sergio Perez called "Checo"?

Throughout his career in F1, Sergio Perez has been given the nickname "Checo" but many fans are not really aware of the story behind this. The Red Bull driver answered this frequently asked question in 2013, as reported by Republic World, with an explanation that may not be as exciting as many would have imagined:

“It’s not really that complicated or interesting. In Mexico, where I come from, all Sergios are automatically given the nickname 'Checo'. Sorry, there’s no story behind it!”

Checo put in some solid performances throughout the season. His oft-seen defense against seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton aided team-mate Max Verstappen in the championship fight. Consequently, the Dutchman gave the Mexican a new nickname: "The Minister of Defense" for holding off the Mercedes when the Milton Keynes-based team needed it most. The Turkish Grand Prix and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix specifically gave Sergio Perez the opportunity to prove his worth to the team.

