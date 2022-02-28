3 possible Nikita Mazepin replacements for Haas

Nikita Mazepin is in the news yet again. This time around, however, it's not because of any of his shenanigans. Rather, it's the impact of the global crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. Haas could be forced to part ways with its Russian sponsor Uralkali (owned by Mazepin's father) which could, in turn, result in the team getting rid of the Russian driver.

Speculation is rife that something like this could happen. Team principal Guenther Steiner further stated during a press meet that Mazepin's future with the team was not a certainty. With that in mind, this could lead to a seat opening up at Haas. There are even rumors of Pietro Fittipaldi getting the nod for the seat, although a lack of experience, as well as a lackluster junior career, could work against him.

In this piece, we take a look at the three possible options that could be the front-runners for Nikita Mazepin's seat.

Front-runners for Nikita Mazepin's seat at Haas

#1 Nico Hulkenberg

One of the more obvious options whenever a seat opens up in F1, Nico Hulkenberg has to be one of the better talents just waiting on the sidelines. Unlike other drivers like Romain Grosjean, Hulkenberg has opted not to race in another series.

Haas has shown interest in Hulkenberg and has approached him multiple times in the past, with Guenther Steiner being a fan of the German as well. If the budget does not pose a constraint, the German could find himself replacing Nikita Mazepin at Haas this season.

#2 Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri @OscarPiastri It was an honour to receive the Sir Jack Brabham award today!. To receive this award last year was a pleasure, and to receive it for a second consecutive year is incredible. It was also great to see the newly re-laid @ausgrandprix circuit! It was an honour to receive the Sir Jack Brabham award today!. To receive this award last year was a pleasure, and to receive it for a second consecutive year is incredible. It was also great to see the newly re-laid @ausgrandprix circuit! https://t.co/bNiVngRwcb

One of the emerging stars just waiting for his chance in the big leagues is Oscar Piastri. After winning four single-seater titles in four consecutive seasons and becoming an F2 World Champion, Piastri, however, could not secure a seat on the grid for the 2022 season.

Should the seat open up, with Haas looking for a dynamic combination of the last two F2 champions in their team, Piastri would be the frontrunner for the seat that Nikita Mazepin occupies right now.

#3 Robert Shwartzman

Robert Shwartzman, a Ferrari driver academy candidate, was a frontrunner in F2 and finished as runner-up twice (once against Mick Schumacher in 2020 and then against Piastri in 2021). The Russian driver is looking for a way into F1 but hasn't yet been able to secure a seat.

Shwartzman, a highly talented driver with his Ferrari affiliation, could find his way into the American team and reunite with his former team-mate, Mick Schumacher.

