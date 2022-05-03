Top 3 reasons why Charles Leclerc's error at the Imola GP could ignite championship fight

Charles Leclerc leads the F1 Drivers Standings by 27 points from Max Verstappen. However, that lead was 46 points before the Imola GP weekend. During the race at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, a track which is notorious for a lack of overtaking opportunties, Leclerc, who was set to cross the finish line in third place, spun while attempting to overtake Sergio Perez and finally came home in sixth place.

The race was an eye-opener, for before the Imola GP, Ferrari's total dominance in 2022 was unquestioned, especially with Charles Leclerc's two wins in the first three races and Red Bull Racing's unreliability.

The Imola GP and Charles Leclerc's error have, however, sparked some hope for a championship fight. Here are three reasons why.

#1 Charles Leclerc's lack of experience

From the outside, Charles Leclerc's did not appear to approach the race in Imola as someone who had a 46-point lead in the championship. Leclerc showed a hunger for points and a better position as someone who was either level on points or was trailing the championship leader would show. He was constantly driving on the limit, always on the edge - something he perhaps did not need to do.

Leclerc has implemented an aggressive approach since the start of this season, wherein he drives to scavenge every point possible from a race weekend. While this approach has the potential to yield great results, it also has the potential for additional mistakes to be made. And that is exactly what happened in Imola.

If instead of pushing so hard and ultimately driving over the limit, Leclerc had kept his head cool and brought the car home in third, as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have also had to do numerous times, he would not have lost those extra points. Points which could in the end decide the championship.

#2 Red Bull is capable of challenging Ferrari if it sorts out its reliability issues

Red Bull's biggest challenge this season has not been Ferrari, but rather its own reliability. Had Verstappen not suffered those two DNFs in Bahrain and Australia, we would have been having an entirely different conversation when it comes to the championship at the moment. Primarily, because it would not be Charles Leclerc but Max Verstappen leading the championship heading into this week's Miami GP.

This oppotunity was lost when the Dutch driver not only retired in Bahrain and Australia, but he also did that while thoroughly losing out to Charles Leclerc in the Driver Standings.

Yet, the Red Bull was more than a match for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia and Imola. Thus, if the car can be reliable and does not accrue any more DNFs, the battle between these two drivers will be intense.

#3 Max Verstappen does not make too many mistakes in a straight fight

Max Verstappen is showing consistency that is required to win the championship. The Red Bull driver does not have too many off weekends and he does not make too many mistakes either. Since last year, he has had a more calculated approach to his driving. His driving style is still relentless, but he is not the impatient driver he once was.

In Saudi Arabia and during the Imola GP sprint, Max was levelheaded in the way he hunted down Charles Leclerc, lap by lap. He was never in a situation where he was too bothered that the gap was not decreasing between him and the Ferrari driver. He remained calm and focused during his pursuit and when the chance came, he was able to strike.

Ferrari has arguably had the superior package this season, but if it wasn't for the 36 points lost due to DNFs, Max Verstappen would have still been at the top of the Driver Standings right now. He is showing clear signs of being the more complete driver on the grid as compared to anyone else at the moment and because of this, the championship is going to go down to the wire if Red Bull's reliability holds up.

