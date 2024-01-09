3 reasons why George Russell has to beat Lewis Hamilton in the 2024 F1 season

2024 F1 season is crucial for Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. The two drivers have now been together for two years. The partnership began at the start of the ground effect era.

The first season saw Russell take the lead and beat Lewis Hamilton. The second season saw the exact opposite as Hamilton took back the initiative with an impressive season. The 2024 F1 season will be the third season together for the two drivers and it comes at a crucial point, especially for George.

The two drivers have each outscored the other over a season once and the dynamics in 2023 are certainly going to be interesting. Having said that, for George Russell the 2024 F1 season is crucial and he has to beat his teammate. Here's why.

#1 The last season was below par for George Russell

Most importantly for George the 2023 F1 season was in many ways a character-building season. The driver could not put together a strong run and more often than not it was down to him making mistakes he ideally should not be making. He lost on the podium with a mistake in Monaco. Then he lost on a podium due to a mistake in Singapore and then there were other races where he found it hard to put together what should be an expected level of consistency.

If you end up having such a season once, it's ok. But if that becomes second nature and a characteristic of your driving then that's a problem. For George Russell, that's what he has to avoid. To do that, the driver needs to put together a season where he's back to the consistency of 2022 and can take over against Lewis Hamilton.

#2 He can't afford to be in Lewis Hamilton's shadow anymore

This is George Russell's third season at Mercedes. Quite often we forget that George was brought to the team to take over from Lewis Hamilton at some stage. He was supposed to be the team leader once Lewis was on his way out of the sport. In the last two seasons while George has been impressive on multiple occasions he hasn't truly established himself as the man that could take over from Lewis once he leaves the sport.

If the 2024 F1 season once again sees George Russell being the understudy for Lewis Hamilton then we're looking at a driver whose perception in the eyes of many will start to fade. He will no longer be considered a driver who could one day become a world champion. On the contrary, he would be considered someone who would be a strong support cast for the lead driver in any top team.

That's certainly not what George Russell would have in mind when it comes to his F1 career as Lewis Hamilton's teammate.

#3 His legacy will be impacted

One of the biggest reasons why George Russell will be looking to beat Lewis Hamilton this season and take over at Mercedes is because that would affect his overall legacy.

In a few years, Lewis will move on from F1 and as a driver if George has not beaten one of the best talents in F1 in his last few years then how can he ever be considered the best on the grid? The driver can continue to race in F1 as long as he wants but that shadow will always remain over him.