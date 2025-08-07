3 reasons why George Russell is publicly delaying his Mercedes contract extension

George Russell is one of the top drivers in F1, and with Max Verstappen's situation more or less resolved, the driver should have already been handed his extension. It does appear, however, that the driver has seemingly taken a stand of some sort where he's willing to wait it out for some reason.

In one of his more recent exchanges with the media ahead of the F1 Hungarian GP, George Russell was surprisingly coy about his future. Gone were the hints and comments made earlier that it would have been reassuring if pen was put to paper.

So much so that George Russell came out and said that one shouldn't expect any kind of announcement during the summer break and that he was willing to take as much time as needed before he committed to a contract.

Hearing George Russell's change of tone has come as a surprise, especially since it coincides with Max Verstappen publicly stating that his future lies with Red Bull. So, what has led to this sudden change of tone? Why is something that should have been a foregone conclusion taking this long to come to fruition? Let's take a look.

#1 George Russell is seeking long-term commitment, something Mercedes isn't offering

Let's get one thing straight. McLaren has married its future to Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Ferrari has done the same with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. Red Bull did so with Max Verstappen as well. What George Russell, a driver of the same caliber, is looking for is a treatment on the same lines.

His performances have already shown this season that he's a driver who should be considered in the same breath as any of the top drivers in F1.

At the same time, he would be aware that Max Verstappen would once again be on the market next season, and he could be vulnerable again.

If Mercedes boss Toto Wolff had offered George Russell a multi-year contract, he would have signed it already. It does appear that the driver has been offered something along the lines of a one-year extension with an option for another one, something that shows George that Mercedes is not looking at him for a long-term partnership.

#2 His faith in Toto Wolff has been shaken after the public courting of Max Verstappen

While George Russell never publicly alluded to this, it must be heartbreaking when, in the best season of your career, your team boss is openly courting another driver to replace you. The driver even gave a subtle hint of the same as well in one of the interviews, where he said that initially it did appear that his success was aligned directly with the success of the team, but in the last 6 months, he's not felt the same from the other side, though.

The way Toto Wolff showed complete disregard of George Russell's future and tried to pursue Max Verstappen was also a sign that his boss did not think he was as good as the Dutch driver, something that would hurt him for sure. At the end of the day, George Russell doesn't want to go through that again, where there's the potential of him being replaced by a Max Verstappen in 2026.

In other words, if his current contract negotiations had not gone the way they did, George Russell might have even been willing to sign a 1+1 contract. After this season and the way the negotiations have gone in the first half of the season, this has become very difficult.

#3 He knows Mercedes doesn't have any alternative

The reason why Russell is seemingly this belligerent in the media against Mercedes is that he knows the lay of the land. Max Verstappen is booked, so is Charles Leclerc, so are Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Fernando Alonso, and Lewis Hamilton. None of the top talents or drivers that could potentially be a like-for-like replacement for him are available.

He knows he's the best talent on the market, and he's willing to stretch this out until he gets a better contract. For George, a one-year extension with another year as an option does seem like a slap across the face after all he's done. It'll entirely depend on what Toto Wolff is willing to do to resolve this logjam.

