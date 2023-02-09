3 reasons why George Russell will win 2023 F1 title

George Russell is heading into the 2023 F1 season as a driver that is slightly under the radar. He had a great first season with Mercedes, scoring his first-ever win in Brazil and his maiden pole position in Hungary.

More importantly, an achievement that should be spoken of in high regard, he beat compatriot and teammate Lewis Hamilton in the championship. Doing that in his debut season with Mercedes was very impressive and everyone should have taken note of it.

However, as we head into the 2023 F1 season, all the talk and the hype is around Hamilton going for his eighth world title, or Max Verstappen looking to defend once again. Some are also hopeful of Charles Leclerc pulling a rabbit out of his hat and winning the title.

There isn't much noise surrounding George Russell, though, and it should come as a surprise. Thinking along those lines, how likely is it that we will see Russell win the title this season? Well, there is reason to believe that this could possibly happen. Let's take a look!

#1 Mercedes should be much better this season

Mercedes messed up big time last season. The team did not provide its drivers with a car capable of winning the championship. For the most part, both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell spent the season in the third-fastest car trying to get the best result possible.

Having said that, as the season progressed, so did the performance of the car. Mercedes were able to solve the porpoising issue that had compromised the team's campaign significantly and closed the gap to the top two teams.

George Russell scored his first-ever pole position in Hungary before securing his maiden race win in Brazil with Lewis Hamilton right behind him. By the end of the season, it could be argued that Mercedes were a part of the front-running group.

For the 2023 F1 season, all the team has to do is focus on evolution and keep unlocking performance. The car is strong and the gap was reduced last season. With added development time over its competitors, Mercedes should have a competitive car this season. If that is the case, it improves the possibility of George Russell getting a good result.

#2 Red Bull is compromised, Ferrari is not ready for a title fight

Red Bull dug itself a massive hole when it breached the cost cap. The ensuing penalty will surely compromise the Austrian team. To add to this, Mercedes were already closing down the gap to Red Bull last season, and the extra development time is only going to tilt the balance even more in the Silver Arrows' favor.

RBR Daily @RedBullUpdates 🗣️ | Max Verstappen on the effect of the cost cap penalty on the team



"I mean, for sure, I don’t think it’s hanging over us because we never really talk about it.” 🗣️ | Max Verstappen on the effect of the cost cap penalty on the team"I mean, for sure, I don’t think it’s hanging over us because we never really talk about it.” https://t.co/NEogzNnZh9

Talking about the second possible challenger for Mercedes, let's face it, Ferrari are just not ready to fight for the title. Even if the team produces the best car on the grid at the start of the season, the team is still not as well-rounded as is needed these days to win titles. To add to this, the team has seen a major leadership change at the top. Fred Vasseur has replaced Mattia Binotto and will take some time to adjust to his new role.

In all probability, Ferrari is not the challenger that would give Mercedes sleepless nights. Now, if that is the case, then for a driver like George Russell, this is the perfect opportunity to push for his first-ever title. The car should be competitive and the opposition could be compromised, there can't be a better opportunity for a driver to win the title.

#3 George Russell beat Lewis Hamilton in his first year with Mercedes

Finally, arguably the most important piece of the puzzle is the driver! If Mercedes spearheads the grid, something that is surely a possibility, George Russell has a huge challenge in front of him as he still has to beat his teammate. Unfortunately, that teammate is arguably one of the greatest talents to ever drive an F1 car. However, Lewis Hamilton was outscored by Russell last season.

⛥ @bIxckstarr George Russell beat 7 time World Champion Sir Lewis Carl Davidson Larbalestier Hamilton in equal machinery George Russell beat 7 time World Champion Sir Lewis Carl Davidson Larbalestier Hamilton in equal machinery https://t.co/NC8MJcoD0U

Sure, it wasn't the best of seasons for Hamilton as he found it hard to deal with the team's incompetence at the start of the season, but it was still the same driver. It wasn't as if Hamilton wasn't motivated enough, or that he did not put the best foot forward.

Russell beat his teammate fair and square. Most importantly, he did it the very first time he drove for Mercedes. 2023 will be Russell's second season with the team. It will be his second season running at the front. Whatever growing pains and adjustments he had to go through in 2022 won't be there now.

He will be an established driver within the team and his voice will be heard. Does that mean he can beat Lewis Hamilton in a straight fight for the title? Well, if he's already beaten him once, he can do it again.

Poll : 0 votes