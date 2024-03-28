3 reasons why Lewis Hamilton was a better choice than Carlos Sainz for Ferrari

Carlos Sainz winning the 2024 F1 Australian GP led to questions from the Spanish media about Ferrari's decision to bring Lewis Hamilton to the team. Spanish publication Marca even termed Hamilton "declining force."

Hamilton has also been portrayed as someone who does not have the motivation that Sainz does. Some even allege that signing the Briton had no sporting value but was a decision made out of the driver's marketing value.

If we look at the first three races of the season, Hamilton has struggled against his Mercedes teammate George Russell. On the other hand, Sainz scored a podium in the first race of the season in Bahrain, missed the second race of the season in Jeddah, and was the winner in Australia.

If we look at the immediate form of the two drivers, it seems like Carlos Sainz has hit a purple patch while Lewis Hamilton is struggling. Having said that, what if we tell you that the decision to let go of Sainz and hire Hamilton was the right one? Let's take a look.

#1 Lewis Hamilton is a better driver than Carlos Sainz

When any team is looking to take a call on a driver and his ability, a decision can't be made on the basis of a three-race stretch. A more holistic view and a much bigger sample size need to be considered.

If you stretch the sample size to the last 10 races or include the 2024 F1 season, the perception that Carlos Sainz is the better bet could change quickly.

Lewis Hamilton had a brilliant 2023 F1 season and was one of the best drivers in the midfield. Sainz, on the other hand, had a strong season but was nowhere close to what Hamilton was able to accomplish.

#2 Hamilton's experience of winning multiple titles

Lewis Hamilton's experience of winning seven world titles and more than 100 races is the more obvious reason for the team picking him over Carlos Sainz. That kind of success is unprecedented in F1. Hamilton knows what it takes to win and he's been part of a championship-winning outfit for a decade.

Having someone like that in your squad energizes the team and brings a world of wisdom that can only help Ferrari. Sainz, on the other hand, does not have this experience yet, and while it may come with time, Hamilton is the Prancing Horses' best bet at winning races and potentially a championship in the short term.

#3 Unparalleled marketing and commercial value

Finally, one point that the Spanish media hit the nail on the head with was Lewis Hamilton's global profile. An immediate indicator of this was Ferrari's stock prices jumping a few notches as soon as the announcement of Hamilton's move was made.

The seven-time world champion is a global brand and one of the very few drivers whose fame goes beyond the F1 circles. His following is unparalleled compared to anyone else in the sport. For good measure, Hamilton's Instagram follower base is larger than the official F1 account itself.

Hiring a driver of this stature is a move that cannot be looked at in any other way than just pure brilliance. If we add his skills, experience, and commercial pull, he might be the most complete driver on the F1 grid.

This is precisely why, Ferrari firing Carlos Sainz and going ahead with Lewis Hamilton was a no-brainer.

