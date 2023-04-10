3 reasons why Lewis Hamilton could leave Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton's contract is a topic of hot discussion that will probably start gaining traction as the summer break approaches. The Mercedes driver announced last season that he was looking to get his contract sorted in the 2022 season, but the extension has dragged out for too long.

Both team boss Toto Wolff and Hamilton himself have said that there's nothing to be worried about and that the extension is just a conversation away. However, that conversation has seemingly not happened. Mercedes have not produced a championship-contending car in the last two seasons, which has led to speculations over Hamilton's future at the German team.

On that note, here's a look at three reasons why Lewis Hamilton could leave Mercedes at the end of the season.

#1 Mercedes are going through a transitional phase

This is not the Mercedes juggernaut that went on an eight-year championship run. The current iteration is not that team in any which way. While we could see a few of the same faces leading the team, the foundational strength has changed.

Gone are the likes of Aldo Costa, Paddy Lowe, James Vowles and James Allison. While Mike Elliot has been a part of the team for far too long to not be considered a valuable member, he has not produced the best of cars in 2022 and 2023.

The German team is going through a phase of consolidation, and even if Mercedes look the most formidable among the chasing pack, they're not performing at Red Bull's level. For Lewis Hamilton, that should be a sign that a move away from Mercedes could be the best thing at the twilight of his illustrious career.

#2 A Ferrari-Lewis Hamilton partnership would be iconic

For a moment, imagine the most accomplished driver in the sport's history joining the most prestigious and legendary team on the grid.

The union would be huge, and there's no doubt about that. Yes, there's the elephant in the room: Ferrari's trophy cabinet is empty since 2008, and a lot has happened in the sport since then.

Nevertheless, Lewis Hamilton's connection with Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur goes back to his junior days. The Mercedes driver drove for Vasseur's team as he worked his way up the big league.

Moreover, Hamilton has shown a propensity of understanding which team could be the next big thing. Unlike Mercedes that had to lay down a lot of groundwork, Ferrari are not in that poor a state. The Italian team with a French leader could be the perfect concoction for success (just like it was with Michael Schumacher years back).

The question Lewis Hamilton needs to answer here is whether he would have enough faith in Fred Vasseur that he can turn things around. He was one of the very few people who identified Mercedes as a possible goldmine in 2012. He knows what constitutes a potential championship-winning team and would be keeping a keen eye on Ferrari for that very reason.

#3 George Russell has grown from strength to strength

The other reason why Hamilton could leave Mercedes arguably has to be the growing competitiveness of George Russell.

Lest we forget, Russell is 3-0 against Hamilton in qualifying this season and was on course for a stunning result before he retired in Australia. While Hamilton will back himself to beat his younger teammate, it's tough to deny that Russell is getting stronger with every race.

When that happens, one thing that's worth keeping an eye on is Mercedes' shifting allegiance to cater to both Hamilton and the emerging Russell. This kind of situation is never ideal for any driver and puts him in a vulnerable position.

In a potential championship fight, he will not only have a rival to contend with, but his teammate will also be taking points away from him. That's not an optimal way to fight for a championship. At Ferrari, or any other team, Lewis Hamilton could end up demanding complete focus from the entire unit. That's where the seeds of separation could be sown for Hamilton at Mercedes.

