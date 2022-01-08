3 reasons why Lewis Hamilton could be missed once he retires from F1

Lewis Hamilton is closer to the end of his career than the start. The late 30s is certainly not the prime for any athlete, which also holds true for the 37-year-old driver. He has achieved a lot more than what was almost deemed unachievable in Formula 1. So it's difficult to see him having the motivation to extend his Formula 1 career for two long.

Hamilton has been a key member of the paddock for a long time. So when he finally decides to hang his gloves, it would be a sad day, and the Mercedes driver would be sorely missed.

On that note, here's a look at three reasons why Lewis Hamilton could be missed once he retires from Formula 1:

#1 Lewis Hamilton is a once-in-a-generation driver

Lewis Hamilton debuted in Formula 1 in 2007 with Fernando Alonso as his teammate.

Driving for McLaren, Hamilton challenged for the title in his very first season Formula 1. Such has been his consistency that he has won at least one race every year in his career.

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton Today we won our 100th race! Words can’t describe how it feels to make history with this team of hardworking, driven and passionate human beings. We must keep fighting, keep rising. We’ve got a championship to win #LH100 Today we won our 100th race! Words can’t describe how it feels to make history with this team of hardworking, driven and passionate human beings. We must keep fighting, keep rising. We’ve got a championship to win #LH100 https://t.co/e2oQHVAVDi

That's a feat not many successful drivers in the history of F1 can boast of. Hamilton's sensational qualifying laps, drives in wet weather and ability to perform under tough conditions have always made him a standout driver in F1.

Once he's gone, the grid will lose arguably one of the greatest talents in the history of F1.

#2 Hamilton is a global superstar who has transcended the sport

Lewis Hamilton is not your average Formula 1 driver, and he doesn't do what an average F1 driver does. Hamilton has multiple interests that include fashion, travel and much more.

While your average F1 driver would have a vacation in Europe, Hamilton goes out to meet his famous friends in Hollywood. The likes of Will Smith, Samuel Jackson, Rihanna and others are some of his biggest fans because of his global reach and ability to strike a chord with a rich and diverse audience.

The kind of following Hamilton has generated is significantly bigger than that of any of the other popular drivers managed during the peak of their careers.

#3 Hamilton's work for inclusion in motorsport

Lewis Hamilton has been instrumental in driving the Formula 1 movement towards inclusion.

He was at the forefront of F1's steps taken towards inclusion last year. It was in Hamilton's support that Mercedes adopted a black livery instead of their traditional silver oone.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hamilton is the first black F1 driver, and he has used the platform to spread awareness against racism across the globe. Considering the driver's global appeal and persona, his message of unity in diversity has carried way more significance.

Edited by Bhargav